Amy Ziering

Stars react to their 2021 Emmy nominations

Stars of 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso,' and more react to being nominated for Emmys.
What we learned from the 'Allen v. Farrow' finale: 'Every message of support has been a gift'

What we learned from 'Allen v. Farrow' episode 3: 'What matters is what's believed'

What we learned from 'Allen v. Farrow' episode 2: 'The only way to protect myself'

What we learned from the 'Allen v. Farrow' docuseries premiere: 'He was always hunting me'

The first of four episodes details an alleged pattern of behavior by Woody Allen toward his daughter Dylan Farrow.
Mia, Dylan, and Ronan Farrow feature in new HBO docuseries on Woody Allen accusations

HBO sets a four-part docuseries investigating the sex abuse accusations against director Woody Allen.
