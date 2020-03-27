Allison Mack

Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for Nxivm crimes

The Smallville actress will spend 3 years in prison for her role in Keith Raniere's Nxivm cult scandal, which was chronicled in HBO's docuseries The Vow.
Allison Mack says involvement with Nxivm was 'biggest mistake' of her life before sentencing

The actress — who faces 15 years to life in prison — is set to be sentenced on June 30.
Allison Mack files for divorce from 'Battlestar Galactica' star Nicki Clyne amid NXIVM scandal

The two actresses tied the knot in February 2017.
Clare Bronfman, who's featured in HBO's 'The Vow,' sentenced for role in Nxivm 'sex cult' case

'The Vow' is a gripping NXIVM exposé

The immersive HBO documentary takes viewers inside Keith Raniere's sinister "self-help" group NXIVM.
How Lifetime dramatized the Allison Mack scandal for 'Escaping the NXIVM Cult'

Everything to know about Lifetime's NXIVM movie based on the Allison Mack scandal

'Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter' airs this weekend.
'Smallville' actress Allison Mack pleads guilty in Nxivm sex-trafficking case

'Smallville' actress Allison Mack granted $5M bond in sex trafficking case

'Smallville' alum Allison Mack arrested on suspicion of sex trafficking

