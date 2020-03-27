Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison for Nxivm crimes
The Smallville actress will spend 3 years in prison for her role in Keith Raniere's Nxivm cult scandal, which was chronicled in HBO's docuseries The Vow.
