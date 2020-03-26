Alice Braga

Most Recent

'Queen of the South' will go out on top with fifth and final season

Pixar's new 'Soul' trailer with Jamie Foxx unlocks the music of life

Jamie Foxx and Pixar are here to remind us that "life is full of possibilities. You just have to know where to look."
'The New Mutants' scares up film's entire opening sequence

With so many delays, director Josh Boone and his cast had this special gift for the fans patiently waiting.
Anya Taylor-Joy's comes in swinging with 'The New Mutants' teaser

The long-delayed X-Men spin-off sets a Comic-Con@Home panel later this month.
Luca Guadagnino's HBO series shares first look at coming-of-age tale

The Call Me by Your Name director's drama stars Shazam and It actor Jack Dylan Grazer and newcomer Jordan Kristine Seamon.
'Queen of the South' wraps season 4 with a heartbreaking death and a shocking return

More Alice Braga

Chloe Sevigny, Kid Cudi, and Alice Braga join Luca Guadagnino's HBO drama 'We Are Who We Are'

See Justina Machado make her return to 'Queen of the South'

'Queen of the South' snags season 3 renewal at USA

Alice Braga replaces Rosario Dawson in 'X-Men' spinoff 'New Mutants'

'Queen of the South,' USA's new narco drama, gets premiere date

USA orders series pick-up for 'Queen of the South'

