A'Keria C. Davenport was THE body of excellence at RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6
EW speaks with the latest eliminated AS6 queen about her relationship with Ra'Jah O'Hara and her dream of finding other bodies across her table as the future owner of a funeral home.
Jan has another face crack over lipstick tie in RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 clip
EW exclusively previews the next new episode of AS6, where a shocking lipstick tie between Jan and Scarlet Envy cracks faces in the Werk Room.
Yara Sofia was breast in show on RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 — and we love it
The latest AS6 eliminated queen tells EW about ghosts cursing the set and reveals the surprising inspiration for her infamous talent show act.
Watch shocking lipstick tally send RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 into chaos
EW exclusively reveals episode 4's first act, in which the queens discuss lipstick numbers that almost sent A'Keria C. Davenport home over Silky Nutmeg Ganache.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 queen Silky Nutmeg Ganache deserves peace at last
The latest eliminated queen talks to EW about personal and professional struggles after season 11 and rising anew on AS6.