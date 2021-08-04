Addison Rae

Most Recent

TikTok star Addison Rae tackles her biggest beauty challenge yet in 'He's All That' trailer

TikTok star Addison Rae tackles her biggest beauty challenge yet in He's All That trailer
Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan is the misanthrope getting a makeover this time around.
TikTok star Addison Rae has been method acting for the 'She's All That' remake

TikTok star Addison Rae has been method acting for the She's All That remake
Jimmy Fallon addresses Addison Rae TikTok dance controversy by spotlighting creators

Jimmy Fallon addresses Addison Rae TikTok dance controversy by shining spotlight on creators
Fallon and Rae previously faced backlash for not crediting the creators of color behind the viral TikTok dances performed on The Tonight Show.
TikTok star Addison Rae is 'Obsessed' with herself in debut single

TikTok star Addison Rae is 'Obsessed' with herself in debut single
Rae is making her music debut before making her movie debut.
'She's All That' gender-swapped reboot casts TikTok star Addison Rae

She's All That gender-swapped reboot casts TikTok star Addison Rae
The influencer will take on role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler.
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com