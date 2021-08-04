TikTok star Addison Rae tackles her biggest beauty challenge yet in He's All That trailer
Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan is the misanthrope getting a makeover this time around.
Jimmy Fallon addresses Addison Rae TikTok dance controversy by shining spotlight on creators
Fallon and Rae previously faced backlash for not crediting the creators of color behind the viral TikTok dances performed on The Tonight Show.
TikTok star Addison Rae is 'Obsessed' with herself in debut single
Rae is making her music debut before making her movie debut.
She's All That gender-swapped reboot casts TikTok star Addison Rae
The influencer will take on role inspired by Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Zack Siler.