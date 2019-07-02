Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

The show must go on: Why the Oscars shouldn't be canceled

Nixing Hollywood's biggest night in 2021 would be an insult to all filmmakers.
EW's 2021 Oscar predictions: 'Mank,' 'Ma Rainey,' more

Our (super early) best guesses for who could be nominated next year.
Oscars unveil new representation and inclusion standards for Best Picture eligibility

Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, more new Academy voters on disrupting the Oscars

Constance Wu, Niecy Nash, Yalitza Aparicio, and more tell EW why revolutionizing the Academy Awards is vital for film's future.
Academy invites 819 new members and hits diversity goals

Academy pushes 2021 Oscars to April amid coronavirus pandemic

Hollywood's biggest night delayed after film festival cancellations and theatrical shutdowns led to a downturn in original releases.

Academy debuts new Oscars diversity plans, sets 10 Best Picture nominees

Academy says films must meet new 'representation and inclusion standards for Oscars eligibility.'
'Selma' director Ava DuVernay among six elected to join Academy's board of governors

Winner of coveted 'Midsommar' May Queen dress in A24 auction revealed

How the Academy is changing Oscar rules amid coronavirus pandemic

Marlee Matlin finds (and wears) her old Oscars dress in quarantine

Visual Effects Society's claws come out after Oscars 'Cats' joke

Everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscars

Academy invites Sterling K. Brown, Lady Gaga, Tom Holland, 842 new members to vote for Oscars

Awards // July 02, 2019
Oscars confirm later dates for 2021 and 2022 awards ceremony

Oscars // June 11, 2019
Geena Davis, David Lynch, more to receive honorary Oscars

Oscars // June 03, 2019
Spielberg vs. Netflix's Oscar ambitions, who stands to win or lose?

Movies // March 06, 2019
Oscars telecast producer 'very relieved' after hostless show runs smoothly

Oscars // February 25, 2019
Anonymous Oscar voters tell EW who they're picking to win and why

Oscars // February 22, 2019
'The Awardist' podcast: Oscar controversies, final predictions, and Kevin Feige

Awards // February 16, 2019
Academy reassures members over controversial Oscars plan

Oscars // February 15, 2019
Oscars relegate four award categories to commercial breaks

Oscars // February 12, 2019
Dwayne Johnson says he was 'first choice' to host the Oscars, 'couldn't make it work'

Oscars // February 07, 2019
Frances McDormand, Gary Oldman, Allison Janney, Sam Rockwell will present at Oscars

Oscars // February 07, 2019
Lady Gaga, Rami Malek, Spike Lee among nominees celebrating at Oscars lunch

Oscars // February 05, 2019
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga will perform 'Shallow' at the Oscars

Oscars // February 01, 2019
Songs from 'RBG,' 'Mary Poppins Returns,' 'Buster Scruggs' to be performed at Oscars

Oscars // February 01, 2019
Kevin Hart apologizes 'once again' for 'remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community'

Oscars // January 07, 2019
Oscars host Kevin Hart won't apologize for past homophobic tweets despite Academy ultimatum

Awards // December 07, 2018
Oscars 2019: Kevin Hart set to host 91st Academy Awards

Awards // December 05, 2018
After Emmy proposal, Glenn Weiss returns to helm Oscars with Donna Gigliotti

Oscars // October 22, 2018
Kathleen Kennedy to become first woman to receive the Academy's Thalberg Award

Oscars // September 06, 2018
Movies that could have won 'Most Popular' Oscars in the last decade

Oscars // August 10, 2018
The Oscars make some changes: EW critics debate a shorter, more 'popular' show

Oscars // August 08, 2018
The 54 all-time greatest acting performances… that Oscar ignored

Article // February 21, 2019
