Wilmer Valderrama and fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcome their first child: 'Straight out of heaven'

Wilmer Valderrama and Amanda Pacheco are parents!

On Sunday, the NCIS star, 41, and his fiancée announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, who was born on Feb. 15.

"Life is an ever-evolving journey, and for all those times when our path needs a light.. often angels are sent to show us the way and that we can be more.. straight out of heaven we welcome our first daughter," the first-time parents proudly announced in joint statements on Instagram.

Last December, Valderrama and Pacheco, who got engaged in January 2020, shared they were expecting their first child. "#ItsJustUs3Now," they both captioned their portraits, which showcased her baby bump.

Then in January, they revealed the sex of their baby on the way along with a video, which showed an outdoor gathering of people looking to the sky as a parachuter jumped from a helicopter and spread pink fog behind himself, signifying a girl.

And earlier this month, Valderrama celebrated his 41st birthday and gave a sweet shout-out to his bride-to-be. "I love you all mucho! Thank you Amanda for my last bday gift before becoming a papa… you," he wrote.

The couple was first linked in April 2019, when they were seen shopping in Los Angeles. Two months later in June, they stepped out together in France for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding celebrations.

The That '70s Show alum and Pacheco celebrated their anniversary last July.