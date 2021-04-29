Willow Smith says she can't see herself having more than two partners as a polyamorous person

Willow Smith is being forthcoming about how she views relationships.

The Red Table Talk co-host, 20, opened up about being polyamorous on Wednesday's episode of the Facebook Watch show where she spoke with her mother Jada Pinkett Smith and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

"I honestly couldn't see myself going past two outside of myself," Willow said.

Willow publicly came out in the episode as a polyamorous person, telling her mom and grandmother, "Let's say you haven't always been the person wanting sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you going to be the person to say, 'Just because I don't have these needs, you can't have them either?'"

Willow Smith Willow Smith | Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

She continued, "That's one of the reasons why I was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I'm the only polyamorous person and I have the least sex out of all of my friends."

As for whether marriage is in her future, Willow said, "The history of marriage really irks me."

"Just the history of marriage as a whole and what it has represented over the years, for women in particular," she said. "I feel like the only way that I would get married is — let's say me and my partner or partners wants to help people, and we need to put our finances together in order to make that vision happen."

She added, "That's the only way I could see myself getting married."

Red Table Talk airs on Wednesdays at 9am PT/12pm ET on Facebook Watch.