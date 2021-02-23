Shailene Woodley confirms engagement to Aaron Rodgers: 'Yes, we are engaged!'

The actress joked on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that she never thought she'd grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living"

The stories are true!

Shailene Woodley confirmed that she is engaged to Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The 29-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night, where she joked that she never thought she'd grow up to marry someone who "throws balls for a living."

"Yes, we are engaged," Woodley told Fallon, 46. "But for us, it's not new news, you know, so it's kind of funny. Everyone right now is freaking out over it and we're like, 'Yeah, we've been engaged for a while.' "

The Big Little Lies star revealed that because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has limited the ability to attend live sports, she still has yet to watch her fiancé play in a game.

"I still have never been to a football game because we met during this wacky, wacky time and all the stadiums were closed that he was playing in. So, I have yet to go to a football game," she said, admitting that before she met Rodgers, 37, she'd "never seen one football game before," explaining that sports were never really on her "radar."

"I don't know him as a football guy," Woodley continued. "I know him as like the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That's the dude I know. He just happens to be very good at sports."

Woodley's engagement confirmation comes weeks after the athlete made the surprise announcement during the virtual NFL Honors broadcast on Feb. 6. — during which he also gave a shoutout to Woodley's The Mauritanian costar, Jodie Foster.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was engaged shortly after Rodgers' reveal.

"They are very happy together," the source said. "It's not surprising he proposed so fast. When you know, you know, right?"

Rodgers was previously dating race car driver Danica Patrick, but the two split in July of last year after two years together, Patrick's rep confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

Woodley was last linked to rugby player Ben Volavola, whom she reportedly met in Fiji while she was filming the movie Adrift. She revealed that they had split in an April 2020 interview with the New York Times.

Those close to the athlete told PEOPLE they were shocked to learn that he and the actress got so serious, so fast.

"It was a surprise that they got so close so quickly," a source close to the athlete said. "I mean, it really felt like one day he was with Danica Patrick, and then suddenly he was with Shailene. It happened super fast."

"It was so fast that at first, we thought she was just a rebound," the source continued. "There was no way this could be so serious. Everyone thought it was a casual thing because that's what he was telling everyone, even when it was clearly not a casual thing."

While accepting the NFL MVP award, Rodgers gave his fiancée a shout-out, simultaneously surprising fans of his new relationship status.

"It's an honor to win this award for the third time. 2020 was definitely a crazy year filled with lots of change and growth, some amazing memorable moments. 180 straight days of having my nose hair scraped, playing for very little fans or no stands the entire season," he said, before revealing the big news: "I got engaged."