"Were you silent or were you silenced?" Oprah Winfrey asks the Duchess of Sussex during Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, airing on March 7

Oprah says no subject 'off-limits' in first look at sit-down with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The first look at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey has aired.

On Sunday, during 60 Minutes, a teaser of the trio's sit-down, Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, was previewed on CBS.

"I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits," Winfrey said in the clip, who later told Meghan, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" and "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," said Harry, who is expecting his second child with Meghan.

At the end of the preview, Winfrey, who is also one of Meghan and Harry's neighbors in their Montecito neighborhood in California, told the couple: "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

As seen in the preview, Meghan and Harry will have individual interviews with Winfrey as well as a joint sit-down.

Winfrey, who attended the couple's May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, is set to have an "intimate conversation" with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for a 90-minute primetime special, according to CBS.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure," the network said in a statement. "Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family."

The March 7 interview will air weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles. The announcement came a few weeks shy of their 12-month review period.

Meghan and Harry will no longer keep their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities), and Harry will lose his honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed "among working members of The Royal Family."

Although Meghan and Harry no longer use their coveted His/Her Royal Highness titles, they will retain them — along with their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the Buckingham Palace announcement said.

Winfrey's close friend, Gayle King, teased the interview on Friday.

"We want to remind you Harry and Meghan are talking to Oprah," King said on CBS This Morning. "It's their first major broadcast since giving up their senior royal duties … and I've heard from reliable sources – this is Oprah talking – that it's the best interview she's ever done."

The co-host added, "So I'm curious. I think that's saying something."

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7.