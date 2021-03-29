Jason Derulo expecting his first child with girlfriend Jena Frumes

Jason Derulo is going to be a dad!

On Sunday, the 31-year-old singer's girlfriend Jena Frumes announced they are expecting their first child together.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes," the father-to-be wrote on Instagram, along with an announcement video.

"Mom & Dad," the model captioned an image of Derulo holding her baby bump on the beach.

Last August, Derulo told PEOPLE that he met 26-year-old Frumes at the gym just before the coronavirus pandemic, and the two began dating shortly after. They often film TikTok videos together and have shared multiple videos of one another on Instagram.

Speaking about how the pandemic changed his daily routine at home, Derulo also told PEOPLE, "These last few months have changed the way that I think about my career. I don't think I can be away from home that long anymore. It will change a lot of people, right?"

The star added, "After all this is over, how do you go back into the world and continue like nothing ever happened? I don't think that I can go back to that same lifestyle where I'm on a plane every single day. Things will definitely have to change."

Also last summer, Derulo spoke about potentially having "baby fever" in an interview with Page Six. Asked if making videos with his niece Skylar gives him any "baby fever," he laughed and said, "You know, I think I'm getting to that age, you know what I'm saying? So, I don't know."