The singer has already won four Grammy Awards and won Best Original Song at the 93rd Academy Awards on Sunday.

H.E.R. is now halfway to an EGOT after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song

The singer-songwriter earned the Best Original Song honor at the 93rd Academy Awards Sunday night — meaning that she now has half of the awards needed to achieve the elusive EGOT (the title for winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony).

H.E.R. (née Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson), won Sunday night for her song "Fight for You," a collaboration with Dernst Emile II and Tiara Thomas that appeared in Judas and the Black Messiah.

The 23-year-old musician has also won four Grammy Awards. This year, she won Song of the Year for "I Can't Breathe" and Best R&B Song for "Better Than I Imagined." She won in 2019 for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. The "Slide" singer has been nominated for a total of 13 Grammys.

H.E.R. attends the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021

The current list of EGOT winners includes 16 Hollywood multi-hyphenates: Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, John Gielgud, Audrey Hepburn, Marvin Hamlisch, Jonathan Tunick, Mike Nichols, Scott Rudin, Robert Lopez, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Tim Rice and Alan Menken.

In accepting her Oscar on Sunday, H.E.R. said she "did not expect to win this award."

"I am so, so, so grateful, not only to win but to be a part of such an important story," she said. "Musicians, filmmakers, I believe we have an opportunity and a responsibility, to tell the truth, and to write history the way that it was, and how it connects us to today, and what we see going on in the world today. I have no words, I'm so, so thankful."

"Knowledge is power, music is power, and as long as I'm standing, I'm always gonna fight for us," she added. "I'm always gonna fight for my people and fight for what's right, and I think that's what music does, and that's what storytelling does."

The 93rd Academy Awards aired live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.