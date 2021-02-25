Garth Brooks announces 'his queen' Trisha Yearwood has COVID as he tests negative

"Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together," the country music star said in a statement.

Trisha Yearwood has contracted COVID-19, the country music singer's husband, Garth Brooks, announced Wednesday.

Both Yearwood, 56, and Brooks, 59, have been quarantining together at their home in Tennessee after they were exposed to the virus when a member of their team tested positive recently.

"The Queen and I have now tested twice," said Brooks, who is currently still testing negative for COVID-19. The couple were forced to wait a week after their initial exposure to the virus for testing because of severe winter weather.

"Officially, she's diagnosed as 'on her way out of the tunnel' now, though, which I'm extremely thankful for," Brooks added. "Anyone who knows me knows my world begins and ends with Miss Yearwood, so she and I will ride through this together."

Brooks continued to say that "anyone who knows" Yearwood "knows she's a fighter and she's been doing everything right, so I know we'll walk out the other side of this thing together."

"She's tough. She's stronger than me," Brooks said of his wife, who is still experiencing symptoms.

The country star, who performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration last month, said that there is some concern over the potential long-term effects COVID-19 could have on Yearwood.

"Living with her, I sometimes take it for granted she's one of the greatest voices in all of music, so the possible long-term effects on her concern me as her husband and as a fan," he said. "We're very lucky she is currently under the greatest care in the best city for treating and healing singers."

The duo released a duet, "Shallow," earlier this month.

