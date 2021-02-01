Elizabeth Chambers says she supports 'any victim of assault or abuse' amid Armie Hammer controversy

Elizabeth Chambers has addressed the controversy surrounding her estranged husband Armie Hammer for the first time.

In an Instagram shot of a scenic beach sunset posted Monday, Chambers, 38, said in the caption that she's focused on their children — daughter Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4 — amid the controversy surrounding Hammer's alleged leaked online messages. Multiple women have since come forward, including model Paige Lorenze, alleging he was abusive during what began as consensual BDSM relationships.

The messages, which have not been verified by PEOPLE, included violent fantasies — including cannibalism — that were allegedly from Hammer.

"For weeks, I've been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn't know," Chambers wrote.

"I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal," she continued. "At this time, I will not be commenting further on this matter."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she added. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

In a January 22 statement, Hammer's lawyer addressed Lorenze's claims to Page Six, saying "These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory."

Chambers and Hammer, 34, married in May 2010 and announced their split last July after 13 years together and 9 years of marriage.

In joint announcement posts on Instagram, the two said in 2020, "It has been an incredible journey, but together, we've decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage."

They added that "our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority."

Chambers previously commented on a report that Hammer's Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino and costar Timothée Chalamet are teaming up again for a new film that has cannibalism themes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie follows the story of a woman who is "on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she's never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her."

"No. Words." Chambers commented on Just Jared's post, which was captured by Instagram account Comments by Celebs.

Since the alleged messages were leaked, Hammer has dropped out of two projects: the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and the upcoming Paramount+ series The Offer.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after Hammer left Shotgun Wedding, the actor said, "I'm not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic."