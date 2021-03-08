The honors come one week after Jason Sudeikis won a Golden Globe for his performance in the Apple TV+ series

Ted Lasso sweeps Critics Choice Awards as Jason Sudeikis thanks ex Olivia Wilde: 'She was right'

Ted Lasso has swept the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.

On Sunday, the series won in all three categories it was nominated: best supporting actress in a comedy series (Hannah Waddingham), best actor in a comedy series (Jason Sudeikis) and best comedy series.

Accepting the best actor in a comedy series and best comedy series awards in a hoodie — just as he did at last weekend's Golden Globe Awards — Sudeikis, 45, gave a shout-out to ex Olivia Wilde and their kids (Daisy, 4, and Otis, 7 next month) in the latter speech.

"I want to thank my kids, Otis and Daisy. I want to thank their mom Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show, saying, 'You and Brendan [Hunt] and Joe [Kelly] like doing that so much, you should do it as a movie or TV show.' ... She was right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Jason Sudeikis (L); Olivia Wilde | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Getty

Wilde, 36, and Sudeikis first started dating in November 2011 and Sudeikis proposed shortly after the holidays in 2012. They share daughter Daisy and son Otis.

A source told PEOPLE in November that the pair split "at the beginning of 2020," though a second insider maintains that they were still very much together in the fall of 2020.

Sudeikis and actress/director Wilde have since "transitioned into a great co-parenting routine," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"The children are the priority and the heart of the family's relationship," added the source.

Image zoom Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso | Credit: Apple TV+

RELATED VIDEO: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis End Engagement After 7 Years: "Their Children Are the Priority"

Sudeikis stars as the titular character in Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a struggling London soccer team. He also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Last weekend, he took home his first Golden Globe for the role. The win prompted a viral moment when fellow nominee Don Cheadle jokingly motioned for Sudeikis to wrap up his acceptance speech.

Backstage, Sudeikis said, "Hey, that's just Kansas City love. If anybody's going to tell me to wrap it up — he knew I'd listen to him. That's all that is. You know, a lot of people don't know that he's an excellent stage manager as well as an American acting icon. The guy's got chops."

A source later told PEOPLE that Sudeikis, who was in London for the virtual awards show, "was blown away by the company in which he was nominated and didn't expect to win — or to have to give a speech at 2:30 in the morning."

The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards, hosted by Taye Diggs, are airing live on The CW from 7 to 10 p.m. ET/PT.