Cloris Leachman's death certificate reveals she died of a stroke and COVID was contributing factor

Cloris Leachman's death certificate reveals that the legendary actress had battled COVID-19 and virus was a "significant" condition that contributed to her death.

Leachman died of cerebrovascular accident, often known as a stroke, according to a death certificate from the County of San Diego, which was obtained by ET Online.

COVID-19 was listed on the certificate as a "significant" condition that contributed to death, but did not result in the underlying cause of death that was given.

According to the document, Leachman was cremated on Feb. 7 and her remains are being kept at her daughter Dinah Englund's residence in Encinitas, California.

A spokesperson for the San Diego County's Medical Examiner's Office did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Cloris Leachman | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Leachman died on Jan. 27 at the age of 94, her manager, Juliet Green, previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

"It's been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time. There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green said in a statement.

"She loved her children and her grandchildren ferociously. A lifelong vegetarian, she was a passionate advocate for animal rights. The family requests that any donations in her name be made to PETA or Last Chance for Animals," continued Green.

According to TMZ, which first reported the news of her death, Leachman passed away at her home in Encinitas, California, with Englund by her side.

Image zoom Cloris Leachman | Credit: CBS via Getty

In the wake of her death, Leachman's former colleagues commemorated her legacy in loving tributes.

"Such sad news — Cloris was insanely talented. She could make you laugh or cry at the drop of a hat. Always such a pleasure to have on set," Mel Brooks — who directed Leachman in High Anxiety, History of the World, Part 1 and Young Frankenstein — wrote on Twitter.

"Every time I hear a horse whinny I will forever think of Cloris' unforgettable Frau Blücher," he added of her Young Frankenstein role. "She is irreplaceable, and will be greatly missed."

Ed Asner, who costarred on The Mary Tyler Moore Show with Leachman, remembered the star as simply "marvelous.""

"I'll carry my memories to my grave. I loved her. She was a sweet mama," Asner told Entertainment Tonight last month. "She was a free cat. She was just marvelous, a marvelous actress. And she would come up with some wonderful ideas."

