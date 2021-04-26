The actor stood off to the side and applauded as he watched Yuh-Jung Youn accept the award

Brad Pitt tears up as he watches Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn win Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars

Brad Pitt is one supportive presenter!

On Sunday, Pitt, 57, made an appearance at the 93rd Academy Awards, where he presented the Best Supporting Actress category.

After announcing that Yuh-Jung Youn had won the prestigious award — marking the first Korean actress to win the category — Pitt stood off to the side as he watched her deliver her acceptance speech.

Midway through Youn's heartfelt speech, the cameras flashed over to Pitt, who appeared to be watching on with tears in his eyes.

Later, the actor applauded for Youn, 73, who sweetly told him at the beginning of her speech, "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Nice to meet you."

The last time Pitt appeared at the prestigious ceremony was in 2020, where he won his first Oscar for acting in the Best Supporting Actor category for his critically acclaimed performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood.

After his win, Pitt used his time on stage to thank Tarantino, his fellow costar Leonardo DiCaprio, and his six children — Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — whom he shares with ex Angelina Jolie.

Pitt also previously won an Oscar in 2014 for producing that year's Best Picture, 12 Years a Slave.

Lee Isaac Chung's Minari follows an Asian family as they leave California for Arkansas to pursue their American dream of owning a farm. Youn portrays the family's strong-willed matriarch in the drama.

Prior to her win on Sunday, she said the experience was both exciting and "strange."

"Everyone all over the world knows about the Oscars," she said on the E! pre-show. "It's a very famous awards ceremony. As a Korean, as an Asian woman — I think in Korea I'm the first nominee for the Oscars so it's a very historic moment for us. It's very exciting and very strange to me, actually."

Later in the evening, while giving her acceptance speech, Youn reiterated her disbelief over the win.

"How can I win over Glenn Close? I've been watching her so many performances," she said of her fellow nominee. "So this is just, all the nominees, five nominees, we are the winners for the different movies. We play the different roles, so we cannot compete each other."

"I think I have just a little bit of luck, I think. Maybe I'm luckier than you, and also maybe it's American hospitality for the Korean actor? I'm not sure," she added.

The 93rd Academy Awards are airing live on Sunday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.