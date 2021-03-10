"We are all strengthened and inspired by you," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King.

Beyoncé thanks Meghan Markle for her 'courage and leadership' following Oprah interview

Beyoncé is voicing her support for Meghan Markle.

Following Meghan and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, the singer posted a sweet message to the Duchess of Sussex on her website.

"Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair at the U.K. premiere for The Lion King. "We are all strengthened and inspired by you."

The Duchess of Sussex opened up to Winfrey, 67, about her family's royal exit, including the staggering toll their life at the Palace took on her mental health.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

Meghan said she was "ashamed" because she wanted to be strong and not put more pressure on Harry, 36.

"That takes so much courage to admit that you need help," she said

Beyoncé is just the latest in a long list of Meghan's friends who have encouraged her over the past week.

On Monday, Serena Williams defended Meghan on social media, sharing that she understands the "pain and cruelty" the mother of one has experienced.

"Meghan Markle, my selfless friend, lives her life - and leads by example - with empathy and compassion. She teaches me every day what is means to be truly noble. Her words illustrate the pain and cruelty she's experienced," Williams, 39, began her post on Sunday evening.

Williams, who first met Meghan at the 2010 Super Bowl in Miami, said she knows "first hand the sexism and racism institutions and the media use to vilify women and people of color to minimize us, to break us down and demonize us."

"We must recognize our obligation to decry malicious, unfounded gossip and tabloid journalism," she continued. "The mental health consequences of systematic oppression and victimization are devastation, isolating and all too often lethal."

Prior to the bombshell interview on Sunday, several other celebrities spoke up in defense of Markle following an article published by The Times in the U.K. on Tuesday featuring allegations from former palace staffers accusing Meghan of "bullying"— claims the Duchess of Sussex has strenuously denied.

Actress Janina Gavankar spoke out via Twitter, tweeting of her personal experience knowing Meghan.

"I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: 'a bully,' " she wrote. "ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free."

Patrick J. Adams — who played Meghan's love interest on Suits, the show on which Meghan starred before marrying Harry — shared a number of tweets in defense of his former costar on Friday.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued," he began.

Adams said as Meghan became more recognized and written about in the media, he was "sickened" to see the "endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world." However, he "knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her."

Since Meghan and Harry's revealing interview, Buckingham Palace has responded with a statement.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," reads the statement, which was released on Tuesday by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement continued. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

A Palace source stresses to PEOPLE that at the "heart of this is a family, and they should be given the opportunity to discuss the issues raised privately, as a family."

The family and their aides have been in crisis talks for much of the last two days as they formulate a response to the interview, which was watched by more than 17 million viewers in the U.S. on Sunday and 11 million viewers in the U.K. on Monday.

"It has been important for us to carefully consider any response before issuing," the source tells PEOPLE. "And of course releasing something today meant viewers in the U.K. had the opportunity to watch the interview, if they wished to, first."