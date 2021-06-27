The actress — who faces 15 years to life in prison — is set to be sentenced on June 30.

Allison Mack says involvement with Nxivm was 'biggest mistake' of her life before sentencing

Allison Mack is sharing her regret for her association with the Nxivm sex cult.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old actress released a statement, which was obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, that accompanied a letter from her attorneys indicating their sentencing guideline recommendations.

Addressed to "those who have been harmed by my actions," Mack stated, "It is now of paramount importance for me to say, from the bottom of my heart, I am so sorry."

"I threw myself into the teachings of Keith Raniere with everything I had," she added, referring to the founder of Nxivm. "I believed, whole-heartedly, that his mentorship was leading me to a better, more enlightened version of myself. I devoted my loyalty, my resources, and, ultimately, my life to him. This was the biggest mistake and regret of my life."

Mack's note continues by referencing "those harmed by the collateral damage of my destructive choices," with the Smallville actress stating that she will be "spending the rest of her life working to make amends and become a more compassionate woman," per THR.

"I am sorry to those of you that I brought into Nxivm. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man. I am sorry that I encouraged you to use your resources to participate in something that was ultimately so ugly," Mack also wrote. "I do not take lightly the responsibility I have in the lives of those I love and I feel a heavy weight of guilt for having misused your trust, leading you down a negative path."

Mack previously pled guilty to one count of racketeering and one count of racketeering conspiracy in April 2019. Prosecutors had accused her of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere, 60, and its subgroup, DOS, described as an all-female secret society of "masters" and "slaves" in which women allegedly were forced to be sexually subservient to Raniere.

Mack now faces 15 years to life in prison and is set to be sentenced on June 30 at the Jack B. Weinstein Ceremonial Courtroom in Brooklyn, New York.

Raniere, meanwhile, was sentenced to 120 years in prison in October. The sentencing came two years after authorities took him into custody in Mexico. Raniere was found guilty of federal sex trafficking, extortion, obstruction, and racketeering charges back in June 2019.

A statement from Mack's attorneys asks for the actress to receive no jail time after she recognized that she has "committed grievous wrongs and that she has earned her punishment," according to THR.

The outlet added that their note states that Mack has "publicly denounced Raniere (and her own prior association with Raniere) in the strongest possible terms."

"That is made clear by Ms. Mack's plea allocution, her decision to cooperate completely and fully with the government, and is further underscored in her letter to this Court as well as her efforts to demonstrate her remorse to the public generally and more specifically to those she harmed," her attorneys continued. "There is thus no need to impose an additional sentence of incarceration on Ms. Mack to achieve specific deterrence."

