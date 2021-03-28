Alabama Shakes drummer Steve Johnson arrested for alleged child abuse: Reports

Steve Johnson is currently being held at Limestone County Jail on a $21,500 bond.

Steve Johnson, the former drummer for the Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes, has been arrested on child abuse charges, according to multiple outlets.

Johnson, 35, was arrested last Wednesday morning in Limestone County, Alabama, and is currently being held at Limestone County Jail on a $21,500 bond, jail records show.

According to WHNT News 19, Johnson was indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18.

Johnson's arraignment date is reportedly set for April 7.

A rep for Johnson could not be reached. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

A rep for Alabama Shakes did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Johnson was previously arrested in September 2019 for violating a domestic violence protection order in Limestone County, according to the Associated Press and Rolling Stone. The order was filed by his ex-wife, who accused Johnson of threatening, harassing, stalking and choking her, WHNT News 19 reported at the time.

Johnson pled guilty to the misdemeanor charge in March 2020 and received a suspended sentence of one year in jail and 24 months on probation, multiple outlets reported.

Johnson played drums for Alabama Shakes from its formation in 2009 until the band went on hiatus in 2018 after lead singer and guitarist Brittany Howard began a solo career. The group also consisted of guitarist Heath Fogg and bassist Zac Cockrell.

The rock band has won four Grammy Awards and was nominated for five others, including for best new artist in 2013.