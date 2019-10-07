SXSW

Chace Crawford joked he wouldn't work again after The Boys season 3: 'It's weird'
This was after the actor was asked about The Deep's sexcapades with aquatic animals.
Suspect in custody after shooting near SXSW in downtown Austin
Four people were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries early Sunday.
Lizzo, Nicolas Cage, and more strike a pose for EW and Amazon Prime Video's exclusive SXSW portraits
Girls5eva sets season 2 premiere date — get a first look and watch the teaser
Your dream girlfriends return in May.
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson join forces for '9 to 5' duet in new documentary
The pair pour a fresh cup of ambition on the upcoming doc about the classic workplace comedy.
Stacey Abrams wants Ashley Nicole Black to portray her in a biopic, and the comedian is game
Demi Lovato is fearless and frank in Dancing With the Devil: Review
In her bracingly honest YouTube documentary 'Dancing With the Devil,' Demi Lovato shares the full story of her 2018 overdose and how almost dying ended up saving her life.
Watch a marriage go to hell in trailer for SXSW horror film Jakob's Wife
Director Travis Stevens' film costars Larry Fessenden and wrestler-turned-actor Phil Brooks.
SXSW roars back with Demi Lovato, Charli XCX, Tom Petty docs in 2021 lineup
Just say yes to the clever teen comedy Yes, God, Yes: Review
The best movies on Netflix right now
Amazon to stream canceled SXSW Film Festival in your home for free
TCM Classic Film Festival and more fests go virtual amid coronavirus outbreak

Coming soon to a couch near you…

Mickey and the Bear trailer teases Camila Morrone's riveting, star-making role
Trailers // October 07, 2019
Summer indie preview: 23 releases not to miss
Movies // April 30, 2019
Pet Sematary remake: First reactions from SXSW
Movies // March 17, 2019
Knock Down the House director Rachel Lears on parallel shifts in politics and pop culture
Movies // March 12, 2019
Good Boys at SXSW: First reactions to Seth Rogen's 'live-action South Park'
Film Festivals // March 12, 2019
First trailer for Olivia Wilde's directorial debut Booksmart teases teens gone wild
Trailers // March 11, 2019
Good Omens party rocks SXSW: Jon Hamm celebrates birthday to Queen cover band
TV // March 10, 2019
See Jon Hamm, Charlize Theron, more in EW and Amazon Prime Video's exclusive SXSW portraits
TV // March 10, 2019
The next Fyre? ABC's 20/20 sets Elizabeth Holmes special as HBO doc hits SXSW
TV // March 09, 2019
Beto O'Rourke's magnetic star turn at center of HBO doc Running With Beto
Movies // March 07, 2019
Will Forte summons supernatural forces in trailer for SXSW comedy Extra Ordinary
Movies // March 05, 2019
See the first trailer for Kathy Griffin stand-up film A Hell of a Story
Movies // February 28, 2019
Watch a bloody teaser for CM Punk's horror movie Girl on the Third Floor
Movies // February 06, 2019
Pet Sematary remake to world premiere at 2019 SXSW Film Festival
Film Festivals // February 06, 2019
New movies from Matthew McConaughey, Seth Rogen, more join 2019 SXSW Film Festival lineup
Film Festivals // January 16, 2019
Jordan Peele's Lupita Nyong'o thriller Us to open SXSW Film Festival
Film Festivals // January 08, 2019
The South By Standout movies from SXSW
Movies // March 17, 2018
Neil Young is an outlaw in trailer for Paradox, Daryl Hannah's directorial debut at SXSW
Movies // March 13, 2018
Steven Spielberg's Ready Player One praised as 'astonishing' 'geek-out' after SXSW premiere
Movies // March 12, 2018
The Ranger teaser warns against dangerous woodland predators
Movies // March 11, 2018
A Quiet Place, John Krasinski's monster movie, gets glowing first response
Movies // March 10, 2018
The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy gives update on Nosferatu remake
Movies // March 10, 2018
SXSW: Watch an exclusive clip from creepy folklore anthology Field Guide to Evil
Movies // March 10, 2018
SXSW portraits: Stars visit the Getty Images Portrait Studio Powered by Pizza Hut
Movies // March 10, 2018
See Josh Brolin and Danny McBride in The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter clip
Movies // March 09, 2018
