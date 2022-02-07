Super Bowl

Most Recent

Ryan Reynolds secretly voiced Grimace in McDonald's Super Bowl ad
The actor confirmed his blink-and-you'll-miss-it role.
Super Bowl halftime show review: A hip-hop family affair that was exhilarating and long overdue
In the unprecedented, unforgettable performance, Mary J. Blige dazzled, Eminem took a knee, and Dr. Dre reminded us how he forever changed the game.
Fresh Prince vs. Bel-Air: What's different for Will and the Banks family in the reboot
A new Will Smith is sitting on the throne as the prince of Bel-Air.
Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVI
'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Moon Knight,' and more.
Lady Gaga, LeBron James, Missy Elliott, and more react to Super Bowl's hip-hop halftime show
"The greatest halftime show I've ever seen!" tweeted King James.
Kendrick Lamar's 'po-po' lyric missing during Super Bowl halftime show
But Dr. Dre's anti-police lyric during "Still D.R.E." was intact.
More Super Bowl

Watch ultimate hype man Dwayne Johnson open Super Bowl LVI
The Super Bowl doesn't start until the Rock says so.
Watch Mickey Guyton belt out the National Anthem in stunning Super Bowl 2022 performance
Listen to her hit that high note!
Leslie Jones is ready to make Tommy Lee Jones cry in new Toyota Super Bowl ad
Watch every star-studded 2022 Super Bowl commercial
Willie Nelson's new Super Bowl ad calls for legalization of… shoes?
Behold the 11 puppies you really CAN adopt during Puppy Bowl XVIII
Eminem says performing at the Super Bowl is 'f---ing nerve-wracking'

The rapper says that he was "blown away" by Dr. Dre's ideas for the show.

All Super Bowl

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost deal with a psychic Amazon Alexa in new Super Bowl ad
TV // February 07, 2022
Super Bowl 2022: How to watch the halftime show and everything else you need to know
TV // February 05, 2022
Super Bowl LVI halftime show to feature ASL performers for the first time
TV // February 04, 2022
10 home entertainment deals to shop before the Super Bowl, including 4K TVs for up to $700 off
Lifestyle // February 04, 2022
Lindsay Lohan hilariously spoofs her DUI and paparazzi past in wild Super Bowl commercial
Celebrity // February 04, 2022
Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger's Zeus project is definitely a Super Bowl ad
TV // February 02, 2022
Mickey Guyton to perform National Anthem at Super Bowl LVI
Music // February 01, 2022
Watch a French bulldog get penalized for talking smack in Puppy Bowl XVIII first look
TV // January 28, 2022
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart to serve as hosts — and coaches — of Puppy Bowl XVIII
TV // January 20, 2022
Here are the 105 puppies competing in Puppy Bowl XVIII
TV // January 10, 2022
Your guide to the 2022 TV premiere dates
TV // October 29, 2021
Blake Shelton on the response to his Super Bowl commercial: 'My phone was smoking last night'
TV // February 08, 2021
The Weeknd, pop's anti-pop star, glides through the Super Bowl halftime show
Music Reviews // February 08, 2021
Don Cheadle calls out 'phony' celebrities in satirical Super Bowl ad
TV // February 07, 2021
Bruce Springsteen makes rare commercial appearance in Super Bowl ad to call for unity
TV // February 07, 2021
Drake, Dionne Warwick, more react to — and meme — the Weeknd's Super Bowl halftime show
Music // February 07, 2021
Clarice tries to save the lambs, not silence them, in new Super Bowl trailer
TV // February 07, 2021
Gwen Stefani reveals how she really got together with Blake Shelton in jokey Super Bowl ad
TV // February 07, 2021
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Super Bowl trailer sends Marvel heroes to couples therapy
TV // February 07, 2021
Watch Amanda Gorman celebrate pandemic heroes in Super Bowl poem
TV // February 07, 2021
Watch Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church meld genres on National Anthem duet at the Super Bowl
Music // February 07, 2021
Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl LV
Movies // February 07, 2021
Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's new mystery movie Old
Movies // February 07, 2021
Dwayne Johnson's college football card sells for whopping $45,000
Celebrity // February 07, 2021
The Fast family reunites in new F9 teaser
Trailers // February 07, 2021
