Ryan Reynolds secretly voiced Grimace in McDonald's Super Bowl ad
The actor confirmed his blink-and-you'll-miss-it role.
Super Bowl halftime show review: A hip-hop family affair that was exhilarating and long overdue
In the unprecedented, unforgettable performance, Mary J. Blige dazzled, Eminem took a knee, and Dr. Dre reminded us how he forever changed the game.
Fresh Prince vs. Bel-Air: What's different for Will and the Banks family in the reboot
A new Will Smith is sitting on the throne as the prince of Bel-Air.
Watch all the trailers that aired during Super Bowl LVI
'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,' 'Moon Knight,' and more.
Lady Gaga, LeBron James, Missy Elliott, and more react to Super Bowl's hip-hop halftime show
"The greatest halftime show I've ever seen!" tweeted King James.
Kendrick Lamar's 'po-po' lyric missing during Super Bowl halftime show
But Dr. Dre's anti-police lyric during "Still D.R.E." was intact.