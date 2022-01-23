Cooper Raiff steps up to the mic
Meet the Gen-Z Renaissance man behind this year's festival sensation Cha Cha Real Smooth, before everybody knows his name.
Nominated for Nothing: The bold period drama Passing was too ahead of its time
When it comes to why the Oscars overlooked Rebecca Hall's complex exploration of racial identity, the answer may not be black and white.
Sundance Film Festival wrap-up: The best, the worst, and the most nude of 2022
The EW movies department weighs in on the highs, lows, and whoas of this year's fest.
See adorable throwback photos of stars at past Sundance Film Festivals
Check out a young Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and more.
You Won't Be Alone review: A young witch shapeshifts through several hosts, and all the feels
A new indie folk-horror triumph is imbued by a refreshing sense of the natural world.