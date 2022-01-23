Sundance

Cooper Raiff steps up to the mic
Meet the Gen-Z Renaissance man behind this year's festival sensation Cha Cha Real Smooth, before everybody knows his name.
Nominated for Nothing: The bold period drama Passing was too ahead of its time
When it comes to why the Oscars overlooked Rebecca Hall's complex exploration of racial identity, the answer may not be black and white.
Sundance Film Festival wrap-up: The best, the worst, and the most nude of 2022
The EW movies department weighs in on the highs, lows, and whoas of this year's fest.
See adorable throwback photos of stars at past Sundance Film Festivals
Check out a young Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon, and more.
How Michelle Williams' dream about Heath Ledger inspired a Sundance Special Jury Prize winner
You Won't Be Alone review: A young witch shapeshifts through several hosts, and all the feels
A new indie folk-horror triumph is imbued by a refreshing sense of the natural world.
Bill Cosby responds to accusations in We Need to Talk About Cosby docuseries, rep calls director a 'PR hack'
'Mr. Cosby vehemently denies all allegations waged against him.'
Emily the Criminal review: Aubrey Plaza goes outlaw in a pitch-black comic thriller
The actress shines in this spiky Sundance breakout about a woman finding better living through felonies.
Dakota Johnson jokes she 'made out with a lot of women during Covid' to practice for Am I Ok?
We Need To Talk About Cosby doc raises questions about Cosby Show set
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande review: Emma Thompson finds more than sex in tender, taboo-breaking dramedy
Speak No Evil review: Social satire meets pure terror in Sundance's breakout thriller
Evan Rachel Wood says Marilyn Manson 'essentially raped' her on camera during 'Heart-Shaped Glasses' music video

"I was coerced into a commercial sex act under false pretenses... I was essentially raped on camera," the Westworld star says in HBO's Phoenix Rising, which premiered at Sundance.

Master review: Regina Hall confronts campus racism in elegant thriller that tips toward the supernatural
Movie Reviews // January 23, 2022
Fresh movie review: A bloody rom-com that bites back
Movie Reviews // January 22, 2022
Kanye West to Jeen-Yuhs doc makers: 'I must get final edit and approval'
Movies // January 21, 2022
Fire of Love review: Married volcano lovers get too close to the flame
Movie Reviews // January 21, 2022
The Worst Person in the World review: An artful, unmissable Scandinavian romance
Movie Reviews // January 21, 2022
When You Finish Saving the World review: Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard clash in a wry family dramedy
Movie Reviews // January 21, 2022
Sundance 2022 Must List: The 23 movies to see at this year's festival
Film Festivals // January 19, 2022
Sundance cancels in-person 2022 festival due to rising COVID cases, pivots to online event
Film Festivals // January 05, 2022
Sundance announces features lineup for 2022 festival
Film Festivals // December 09, 2021
A classic teenage embarrassment gets a twist in CODA sneak peek
Movies // August 05, 2021
Questlove on his Summer of Soul documentary and the major musician he wishes he could've included
Movies // July 02, 2021
Zola director Janicza Bravo, stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough on the A24 film's wild ride
Movies // June 29, 2021
See first trailer for record-breaking Sundance award winner CODA
Movies // June 24, 2021
Kelvin Harrison Jr. on the years-long wait for Netflix's Monster, and why he's done playing teens
Movies // May 07, 2021
Nominated for Nothing: Never Rarely Sometimes Always was never an Oscar movie, always something better
Oscars // April 23, 2021
Glenn Close, Mila Kunis battle heroin demons in exclusive Four Good Days clip
Movies // April 22, 2021
Patti Harrison and Ed Helms spark a friendship over a surrogacy in Together Together trailer
Trailers // March 31, 2021
The Zola red-band trailer is not long but it's full of suspense
Movies // March 31, 2021
Creepy trailer for Ben Wheatley's pandemic horror movie hits different in the COVID era
Movies // March 25, 2021
Mila Kunis, Glenn Close weather addiction storm in tense Four Good Days trailer
Movies // March 18, 2021
How a Never Rarely Sometimes Always scene made the title's four words unforgettable Podcast //
Movies // February 17, 2021
See exclusive trailer for Birds of Prey director Cathy Yan's indie breakout Dead Pigs
Trailers // February 08, 2021
Surrogate dramedy Together Together is a sneaky Sundance gem: Review
Movie Reviews // February 03, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya ignites the screen in the fiery, unmissable Judas and the Black Messiah: Sundance review
Movie Reviews // February 01, 2021
CODA review: Tender coming-of-age Sundance drama earns its praise (and price)
Movie Reviews // February 01, 2021
