Summer TV Preview

Stranger Things season 4 will end with 2 supersized episodes
The first seven episodes premiere May 27, with the two-part season finale arriving July 1.
2022 Summer Preview: All the TV shows, movies, books, and music to check out this sunny season
EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated entertainment from the year's hottest season.
The Rockford Peaches return in A League of Their Own exclusive look
Co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham tease their joyful TV series about women’s baseball, adapted from the beloved 1992 movie.
The Umbrella Academy star previews Ben's season 3 transformation
Justin H. Min and showrunner Steve Blackman tease how growing up in the Sparrow Academy has changed Ben Hargreeves.
Senator Ellen? A spacey first look at For All Mankind season 3
See four exclusive images from Apple TV+'s alternate-history drama, an EW favorite from Apple TV+ starring Joel Kinnaman and Jodi Balfour