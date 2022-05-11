Summer TV Preview

Most Recent

New Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem trailer shows Bo watching Hope... from heaven?
Death is obviously no match for DOOL's supercouple.
Stranger Things season 4 will end with 2 supersized episodes
The first seven episodes premiere May 27, with the two-part season finale arriving July 1.
2022 Summer Preview: All the TV shows, movies, books, and music to check out this sunny season
EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated entertainment from the year's hottest season.
The Rockford Peaches return in A League of Their Own exclusive look
Co-creators Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham tease their joyful TV series about women’s baseball, adapted from the beloved 1992 movie.
The parents have their own secret in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin first look photos
The Umbrella Academy star previews Ben's season 3 transformation
Justin H. Min and showrunner Steve Blackman tease how growing up in the Sparrow Academy has changed Ben Hargreeves.
Senator Ellen? A spacey first look at For All Mankind season 3
See four exclusive images from Apple TV+'s alternate-history drama, an EW favorite from Apple TV+ starring Joel Kinnaman and Jodi Balfour
Paul Walter Hauser previews his disturbing turn as a suspected serial killer in Black Bird
Get a sneak peek at the thriller, which hits Apple TV+ July 8.
Here's your first look at Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis in Peacock's Queer as Folk
Evil season 3 promises to be as unsettling as ever
The Sandman creator and star discuss bringing Morpheus to the screen
Reach New Horizons in cinematic trailer for season 3 of The Orville
Alton Brown reveals why he left Food Network for Netflix's new Iron Chef series

"If Netflix had taken a shot at Iron Chef without me, that would have broken my heart."

Ms. Marvel co-creator Sana Amanat on bringing Kamala Khan from page to screen
TV // May 11, 2022
Black-ish star Marcus Scribner teases Junior's 'naked' arrival on Grown-ish: 'He's a new man'
TV // May 10, 2022
Investigate a script page from Only Murders in the Building's season 2 premiere
TV // May 10, 2022
Stranger Things star says season 4 villain is 'a real wink to the great horror baddies of the past'
TV // May 10, 2022
Peaky Blinders stars share what it was like to film the final season
TV // May 09, 2022
The Boys stars preview season 3's musical: 'Dancing With the Stars ain't got s--- on us'
TV // May 09, 2022
Rutherford Falls co-creator Sierra Teller Ornelas teases season 2 as a 'celebration of friendship'
TV // May 09, 2022
Chris Pratt can't even trust his own memory in first look at action-thriller The Terminal List
TV // May 09, 2022
The Other Two season 2 premiere clip isn't afraid to show you celebrity feet
TV // August 25, 2021
Superman & Lois boss breaks down [SPOILER]'s arrival, Tal-Rho's fate, and more
TV // August 17, 2021
Watch Lois Lane attack Leslie Larr in Superman & Lois finale sneak peek
TV // August 17, 2021
The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan on if Maggie should kill Negan
TV // August 17, 2021
The Walking Dead showrunner shares intel on new season 11 characters
TV // August 16, 2021
Titans star Curran Walters on episode 3's tragedy: 'Jason is totally far gone'
TV // August 12, 2021
The D'Amelio Show trailer sees Charli and Dixie dealing with the hate that comes with TikTok fame
TV // August 12, 2021
Barbara Gordon slams Bruce Wayne's 'war' in Titans sneak peek: 'No more Robins'
TV // August 11, 2021
Issa Rae presents a new look at L.A. in Sweet Life: Los Angeles trailer
TV // August 10, 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine flashback: How Amy's bomb wedding-vows punchline came to life
TV // August 10, 2021
Psychedelic Doom Patrol season 3 teaser previews the arrival of classic villains
TV // August 09, 2021
The L Word: Generation Q star Jennifer Beals and showrunner talk looking for love in season 2
TV // August 06, 2021
Taika Waititi is ready to 'twist and f--- up' expectations with groundbreaking Reservation Dogs
TV // August 02, 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine final season trailer: Holt sends 'digital phallus portrait,' plus Gina's return?
TV // July 29, 2021
Meet the cast of Sweet Life: Los Angeles, HBO Max's new unscripted series produced by Issa Rae
TV // July 27, 2021
What kind of cheese is Paris Hilton? Netflix's Cooking With Paris star answers EW's culinary questions
TV // July 19, 2021
Loki director Kate Herron reveals how Tom Hiddleston helped shape that finale kiss
TV // July 19, 2021
