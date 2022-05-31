Summer Music Preview

2022 Summer Preview: All the TV shows, movies, books, and music to check out this sunny season
EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated entertainment from the year's hottest season.
Jack White doesn't want to see your breakfast — but hopes you enjoy Entering Heaven Alive and Fear of the Dawn
The former White Stripes frontman has been busy, releasing his fifth solo album just three months after his last one, 'Fear of the Dawn.'
The Black Keys on the Kmart pomade, dirt weed, and haunted tire factories that shaped their sound
The rock duo revisit the eight-track tales and wild misadventures across their 11 studio albums.
The Chicks on their summer tour and finally performing Gaslighter live
Plus, why the trio don't ever want to play the Hollywood Bowl again (it's not why you think).
Friday Five: Kanye reunites with some old friends, James Blake finds peace, and Tops just want to party
The best new songs we heard this week.
Banding together: From country and R&B to hip-hop and rock, female artists are taking their show on the road
While female artists continue to face obstacles on the radio and the road, many are supporting each other by joining together.