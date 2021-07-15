Summer Movie Preview

2022 Summer Preview: All the TV shows, movies, books, and music to check out this sunny season
EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated entertainment from the year's hottest season.
Where the Crawdads Sing's Daisy Edgar-Jones is about to become a force of nature
The Normal People star takes on a role that pushes her toward the A list
James Gunn teases possible return for presumed dead character from The Suicide Squad
Director says 'maybe one more' character from film will appear on 'Peacemaker' TV show.
Reminiscence review: Hugh Jackman stumbles into a silly time-lord mystery
Beckett review: Netflix thriller is an adequate if uninspired Greek escape
Watch Nicolas Cage risk his life (and his genitals) in Prisoners of the Ghostland
The actor is literally the bomb in this latest action flick.
Stephen Lang's life in horror, from Manhunter to Don't Breathe 2
The 'Avatar' actor looks back at his most terrifying projects.
Vivo review: Lin-Manuel Miranda's rapping kinkajou movie could use a little less rapping kinkajou
Netflix's peppy new animated musical travels from Havana to Miami, with a bit of fun and some mishaps along the way.
Joel Kinnaman says The Suicide Squad is better than Suicide Squad because it's 'the film we set out to do'
Chucky trailer teases 'world series of slaughter'
M. Night Shyamalan on how his beachy thriller Old became an obsession — and those alternative ending rumors
The fiery trailer for the new sci-fi fright-fest Demonic channels Paranormal Activity
How Black Widow crafted an intricate motorcycle chase across Budapest

Plus, the fight sequence moment that was the result of a "happy accident."

Space Jam: A New Legacy director names his pick for who should star in a possible third movie
Movies // July 15, 2021
Karen Gillan on going full action heroine for Gunpowder Milkshake
Movies // July 14, 2021
From The Taking of Deborah Logan to Escape Room 2: Director Adam Robitel's life in horror
Movies // July 14, 2021
One of the rodent performers in The Suicide Squad was named Crisp Ratt
Movies // July 14, 2021
Don Cheadle's legacy: The Space Jam star looks back on his most iconic roles
Movies // July 14, 2021
John Cena says Peacemaker TV show 'turns up the volume on anything you see in The Suicide Squad'
TV // July 14, 2021
Zendaya talks voicing 'iconic' Lola Bunny, being surprised by controversy over new Space Jam look
Movies // July 12, 2021
Marvel Movie Club: Black Widow finally reveals what happened in Budapest — and it's worth the wait
Movies // July 12, 2021
Margot Robbie doesn't know when she'll play Harley Quinn again
Movies // July 12, 2021
This time it's war: How James Gunn took The Suicide Squad over the top
Movies // July 12, 2021
Black Widow cast and crew break down their familial chemistry and acting with pigs
Movies // July 09, 2021
Watch Elijah Wood's FBI agent interrogate Luke Kirby's killer in trailer for Ted Bundy drama No Man of God
Movies // July 08, 2021
The San Diego Comic-Con panels we're most looking forward to
Comic-Con // July 07, 2021
Watch LeBron James become the Robin to Bugs Bunny's Batman in Space Jam: A New Legacy clip
Movies // July 06, 2021
Questlove on his Summer of Soul documentary and the major musician he wishes he could've included
Movies // July 02, 2021
The Tomorrow War review: Chris Pratt fights for the future in enjoyably absurd action flick
Movie Reviews // July 01, 2021
The Purge creator has idea for another movie which will turn franchise 'upside down'
Movies // July 01, 2021
Yvonne Strahovski is more than just 'an action hero badass' in The Tomorrow War
Movies // July 01, 2021
Watch the first 5 minutes of Fear Street Part 1: 1994 ahead of its Netflix premiere
Movies // June 30, 2021
Producer Jason Blum hopes to make more Purge movies: 'I'm very persuasive'
Movies // June 30, 2021
Zola director Janicza Bravo, stars Taylour Paige and Riley Keough on the A24 film's wild ride
Movies // June 29, 2021
Black Widow review: Scarlett Johansson's superspy leads a smart thriller with a family twist
Movie Reviews // June 29, 2021
Ludacris responds to Virginia's 'Fast and Furious' highway sign that went viral
Movies // June 29, 2021
Clifford the Big Red Dog is extremely big and incredibly red in new teaser trailer
Movies // June 29, 2021
Scarlett Johansson says leaving Black Widow behind feels 'bittersweet'
Movies // June 28, 2021
