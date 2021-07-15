Summer Movie Preview

2022 Summer Preview: All the TV shows, movies, books, and music to check out this sunny season
EW's 2022 Summer Preview has dozens of exclusive looks at the most anticipated entertainment from the year's hottest season.
Where the Crawdads Sing's Daisy Edgar-Jones is about to become a force of nature
The Normal People star takes on a role that pushes her toward the A list
James Gunn teases possible return for presumed dead character from The Suicide Squad
Director says 'maybe one more' character from film will appear on 'Peacemaker' TV show.
Watch Nicolas Cage risk his life (and his genitals) in Prisoners of the Ghostland
The actor is literally the bomb in this latest action flick.