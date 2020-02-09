Lady Gaga poses in the press room at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on September 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. FilmMagic Rihanna attends The 57th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the STAPLES Center on February 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down the west steps of St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018 after their wedding ceremony. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)