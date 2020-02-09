style

Most Recent

Something wicked: Behind the geometric style of Joel Coen's Tragedy of Macbeth
Costume designer Mary Zophres breaks down the architectural wardrobe of Joel Coen’s Shakespeare adaptation.
Back in Black: How The Matrix 4 resurrects the original film's unforgettable style
Costume designer Lindsay Pugh updated the fashion of 'The Matrix' for a new era in the series' fourth movie, 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
Last Night in Soho costume designer breaks down the thriller's scary-good vintage glam
'Last Night in Soho' costume designer Odile Dicks-Mireaux discusses dressing the 1960s in Edgar Wright's time-hopping thriller.
The Royal Tenenbaums costume designer looks back on dressing 'a family in decline'
A history of Bond Girl fashion
Tim Gunn teases an 'inspiring' new season of Making the Cut: Watch the trailer
Season 2 of Amazon Prime Video’s fashion reality competition ‘Making the Cut’ premieres July 16.
Advertisement

More style

20 of pop culture's most show-stopping red dresses
As the world reopens, turn to these movies for post-pandemic style inspiration
It's time to get dressed again.
The best 'inspirational and aspirational' looks from the Oscars red carpet
Creating Cruella: Behind the seams of the high-fashion film's punk rock look
The Met Gala returning in 2021 — but not on the first Monday in May
Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter looks back on her most stylish films
Emmy-nominated period costume designers unzip their behind-the-scenes secrets

The designers from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Pose, Hollywood, and Mrs. America discuss their nominated work on PeopleTV's Couch Surfing.

All style

Natalie Portman honors snubbed female directors with Oscars outfit
Oscars // February 09, 2020
How the R-rated, women-powered Birds of Prey flips the bird — and the script — in high-flying style
Movies // January 23, 2020
Little Women costume designer breaks down the March sisters' beautiful, 'radical' wardrobes
Movies // December 30, 2019
20 defining fashion moments of the 2010s
Celebrity // November 13, 2019
All the Charlie Brown gear you'll want after watching It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Movies // October 22, 2019
Take a look inside the new Charlie's Angels costume closet
Movies // October 17, 2019
First look at the glitz and glamour of Dolly Parton's Heartstrings on Netflix
TV // October 17, 2019
Best style moments at the 2019 Emmy Awards
Emmys // September 22, 2019
How the Friends costume designer created each character's style
TV // September 15, 2019
See the best '60s fashion from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Movies // July 27, 2019
Inside the fabulous fashions of Always Be My Maybe
Movies // May 31, 2019
See the campiest looks from 2019 Met Gala pink carpet
Celebrity // May 06, 2019
Style Hunter: The Bold Type edition
TV // May 03, 2019
Taylor Swift's style evolution
Music // April 25, 2019
Watch the exclusive trailer for the glittering, glamorous Halston documentary
Trailers // April 18, 2019
The cast of Crazy Rich Asians won the Oscars red carpet
Oscars // February 24, 2019
Spike Lee pays tribute to Do the Right Thing on Oscars red carpet
Oscars // February 24, 2019
The stories behind 12 showstopping rom-com dresses
Movies // February 13, 2019
The 30 most defining fashion moments of 2018
Celebrity // December 31, 2018
Julia Roberts' most memorable fashion moments
News // October 27, 2018
All of Lady Gaga's looks on the A Star Is Born press tour
Movies // October 05, 2018
Madonna's fashion evolution
Music // August 16, 2018
Lady Gaga's fashion evolution, from raw meat to A Star Is Born
Music // August 09, 2018
Style Hunter: Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again edition
Movies // July 26, 2018
The story behind those Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again overalls
Movies // July 16, 2018
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com