Star Wars star Moses Ingram nearly drove Ewan McGregor off the road on their way to the Obi-Wan Kenobi set
"When I see a yellow light, it means green but lighter," the actress told Jimmy Kimmel.
Obi-Wan Kenobi faces off against Darth Vader… and it doesn't go well
Obi-Wan realizes he's not the Jedi he used to be as he comes face-to-face with an old enemy.
All the major news out of Star Wars Celebration, from The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi
Here's all the latest news the fan convention, including more characters making the jump from animation to live action.
Star Wars makes a statement on racism after attacks on Moses Ingram
"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," reads the official statement on Twitter.
Rosario Dawson debuts first Ahsoka footage and teases Sabine, Chopper, and Hera
The actress stopped by the Star Wars Celebration on Saturday to give fans a taste of what's to come.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast on telling a new chapter in the Star Wars saga
Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, and Deborah Chow open up about bringing a Jedi master back to the screen.