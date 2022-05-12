Star Wars

Most Recent

Star Wars star Moses Ingram nearly drove Ewan McGregor off the road on their way to the Obi-Wan Kenobi set
"When I see a yellow light, it means green but lighter," the actress told Jimmy Kimmel.
Obi-Wan Kenobi faces off against Darth Vader… and it doesn't go well
Obi-Wan realizes he's not the Jedi he used to be as he comes face-to-face with an old enemy.
All the major news out of Star Wars Celebration, from The Mandalorian to Obi-Wan Kenobi
Here's all the latest news the fan convention, including more characters making the jump from animation to live action.
Star Wars makes a statement on racism after attacks on Moses Ingram
"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," reads the official statement on Twitter.
Rosario Dawson debuts first Ahsoka footage and teases Sabine, Chopper, and Hera
The actress stopped by the Star Wars Celebration on Saturday to give fans a taste of what's to come.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast on telling a new chapter in the Star Wars saga
Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, and Deborah Chow open up about bringing a Jedi master back to the screen.
More Star Wars

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen on the 'heartwarming' love for the Star Wars prequels
The Obi-Wan Kenobi stars sat down with EW at Star Wars Celebration to talk about their reunion — and how their appreciation for the prequels has shifted.
The Obi-Wan Kenobi premiere reintroduces some huge familiar faces
Obi-Wan watches over Anakin and Padmé's child, but not the one we expected.
Details on Star Wars: Skeleton Crew TV series starring Jude Law revealed
Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram talks representation in Star Wars
Hayden Christensen says his Obi-Wan Kenobi character had a 'Vader movement specialist'
Ewan McGregor wants to make another season of Obi-Wan Kenobi
Kumail Nanjiani shares first details of Obi-Wan Kenobi con-man character Haja

"He is this street-level con-man guy who then gets embroiled in stuff that's way too big for him. And he has to make a choice."

All Star Wars

Why Princess Leia is the best Star Wars character ever
Movies // May 12, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi director explains why it's 'a very dark time to be a Jedi'
TV // May 10, 2022
The top 100 Star Wars characters ever
Movies // April 30, 2022
How Obi-Wan Kenobi changes the meaning behind a classic Star Wars line
TV // April 26, 2022
Hayden Christensen binged Star Wars animated shows to prepare for Obi-Wan Kenobi
TV // April 19, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi will focus on 'a time of darkness in the galaxy'
TV // April 12, 2022
How Moses Ingram made a Star Wars Halloween character for Black girls on Obi-Wan Kenobi
TV // April 06, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi will debut 2 days later — but premiere 2 episodes together
TV // March 31, 2022
Hayden Christensen reacts to putting the Darth Vader suit back on for Obi-Wan Kenobi
TV // March 30, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi director explains the return of Darth Vader
TV // March 24, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi's Ewan McGregor actually uses the Force to open supermarket doors
TV // March 22, 2022
Ewan McGregor revisits Obi-Wan Kenobi's various Star Wars prequel hairstyles
TV // March 15, 2022
Holy Sith! Exclusive first look at Darth Vader in Obi-Wan Kenobi
TV // March 10, 2022
Obi-Wan Kenobi trailer reveals fearsome Grand Inquisitor
TV // March 08, 2022
Hello there: Get your first look at Ewan McGregor in Obi-Wan Kenobi on EW's April cover
TV // March 08, 2022
See exclusive first-look photos from Obi-Wan Kenobi
TV // March 08, 2022
These limited-edition Razer controllers inspired by Boba Fett and the Mandalorian are on sale right now
Gaming // February 10, 2022
A major Star Wars villain makes his live-action debut on The Book of Boba Fett
TV // February 02, 2022
Peter Mayhew's widow welcomes new Book of Boba Fett Wookiee to the Star Wars family
TV // January 26, 2022
Celebrate Valentine's Day with these holiday-themed Star Wars Funko Pops, available for pre-order
TV // January 25, 2022
Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is officially confirmed along with two other Star Wars games
Gaming // January 25, 2022
Big Brother winner Will Kirby says his Book of Boba Fett cameo brought his life 'full circle'
TV // January 22, 2022
Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen talk returning to Tatooine with The Book of Boba Fett
TV // January 06, 2022
What to Watch on Wednesday: Star Wars opens up The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+
What to Watch // December 29, 2021
Ready, Fett, Go: Ming-Na Wen talks suiting up for The Book of Boba Fett
TV // December 10, 2021
