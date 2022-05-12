Moses Ingram attends the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England.

Moses Ingram attends the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London on May 12, 2022 in London, England.

Star Wars makes a statement on racism after attacks on Moses Ingram

"If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," reads the official statement on Twitter.