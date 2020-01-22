Star Trek

Patrick Stewart on the Picard season 2 finale cameo, the Next Generation reunion, and more
There's a lot to unpack, from Alison Pill's last scene on Picard to the show's impending end with season 3.
Anson Mount talks Strange New Worlds, fan love for Pike, and having the best hair quiff on TV
The star who plays Capt. Christopher Pike knows he's got great hair.
Spock is getting even sexier in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer
Pon farr? Par for the course.
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The former Stefan Salvatore will join the Trek series in its second season.
J.J. Abrams teases the return of his original cast in new Star Trek film
Here are all the premiere dates for the Star Trek universe
'Star Trek: Discovery' returns in February, followed by 'Picard' in March.
Sonequa Martin-Green takes the chair as captain in Star Trek: Discovery season 4 trailer
Martin-Green's character Michael Burnham is the first Black woman captain in a live-action Star Trek series.
Star Trek creator's son 'struggles' with idea of Quentin Tarantino doing a movie
William Shatner reflects on the secret of Star Trek's enduring popularity
Prodigy revealed as next series in Star Trek franchise for Paramount+
Star Trek: Discovery stars on heading into the future in season 3 and welcoming new cast members
Star Trek: Discovery season 3 trailer: Welcome to the 32nd century
Star Trek: Lower Decks puts opening scene online

Patrick Stewart on how Star Trek: Picard strives to avoid fan service
TV // January 22, 2020
Star Trek actor Robert Walker Jr. dies at 79
TV // December 06, 2019
Star Trek: The Motion Picture is returning to theaters for its 40th anniversary
Movies // July 29, 2019
Quentin Tarantino debates whether directing a Star Trek movie would really be his last
Movies // July 26, 2019
Star Trek animated series from Rick and Morty writer reveals first images, voice cast
Comic-Con // July 20, 2019
George Takei thinks Tarantino directing a Star Trek movie would be 'awfully exciting'
Comic-Con // July 18, 2019
Star Trek: Picard producer reveals 7 new details about series
TV // July 18, 2019
Star Trek: Picard reveals new poster, Starfleet space dog
TV // July 10, 2019
All the movie and TV panels coming to San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Comic-Con // June 24, 2019
Quentin Tarantino still wants to make an R-rated Star Trek movie
Movies // June 12, 2019
Star Trek: Picard first teaser trailer released
TV // May 23, 2019
Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, Isa Briones join Patrick Stewart on new Star Trek show
TV // April 17, 2019
A pivotal Star Trek: Discovery spotlights Captain Pike and complicates Spock's history
TV Reviews // February 28, 2019
Star Trek: Discovery season 2 premiere: In praise of Tig Notaro
TV // January 17, 2019
Michelle Yeoh to lead new Star Trek black-ops spin-off series
TV // January 14, 2019
Star Trek producer explains how Picard spin-off will be 'extremely different'
TV // December 10, 2018
