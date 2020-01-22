Patrick Stewart on the Picard season 2 finale cameo, the Next Generation reunion, and more
There's a lot to unpack, from Alison Pill's last scene on Picard to the show's impending end with season 3.
Anson Mount talks Strange New Worlds, fan love for Pike, and having the best hair quiff on TV
The star who plays Capt. Christopher Pike knows he's got great hair.
Spock is getting even sexier in the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds trailer
Pon farr? Par for the course.
Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley to play Captain Kirk on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
The former Stefan Salvatore will join the Trek series in its second season.
Here are all the premiere dates for the Star Trek universe
'Star Trek: Discovery' returns in February, followed by 'Picard' in March.