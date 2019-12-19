Soundtracks

Kenny Loggins recorded a new version of 'Danger Zone' that wasn't used in Top Gun: Maverick
Ride into the danger zone.
The best '80s movie soundtracks
From irresistible dance classics to adrenaline-pumping rock anthems, here are our picks for rad ‘80s soundtracks that inject a healthy dose of nostalgia. 
Cobra Kai music mystery solved: Why the show hasn't used 'Glory of Love'
The Peter Cetera ballad featured prominently in The Karate Kid Part II (and earned an Oscar nomination), but it has yet to show up in Netflix's sequel series. What gives?
Cobra Kai creator talks this season's music (and the song they're dying to use one day)
"There's nothing we love more than finding the right song for a montage," says exec producer Jon Hurwitz.
Inside the making of Wings' classic Bond theme 'Live and Let Die'
Bass-player Denny Laine recalls recording the Oscar-nominated track
They're in this together
They've both fronted rock bands before becoming film composers and have a penchant for tapping into the darker sides of humanity. So we decided to ask them about it.
New DMX song 'Been to War' drops posthumously from the Godfather of Harlem soundtrack
The track also features Swizz Beatz and French Montana.
Kathryn Hahn reacts to being an iTunes-topping recording artist for 'Agatha All Along'
"The whole thing is so bonkers," Hahn told Seth Meyers on Late Night.
How the badass, all-female Birds of Prey soundtrack came together
Listen to Beyoncé's Lion King: The Gift album featuring Jay-Z, Pharrell, more
Stranger Things season 3 soundtrack makes the perfect '80s playlist: Listen to the best songs
Hear an exclusive preview of the Outlander season 4 soundtrack
Someone Great director breaks down her favorite songs from the epic soundtrack

