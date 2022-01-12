Shopping

This Bluetooth sleep mask-headphones combo might be our best Amazon purchase yet — and it's under $20 right now
It's perfect for air travel, long car rides, and whenever you just need a moment to yourself — and it's under $20 right now.
The best Presidents Day deals to shop this weekend, including TVs under $500
We found the best prices at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy.
10 PlayStation 5 video games on sale at Amazon — up to 67 percent off
Score 'Far Cry 6,' 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy,' 'Assassin's Creed Valhalla,' and more.
New Pokémon Funko Pops are coming in March — but you can secure yours now
Get one step closer to catching 'em all.
These limited-edition Razer controllers inspired by Boba Fett and the Mandalorian are on sale right now
Save $30 on either design.
Summon your own Mjolnir with Lego's new buildable kit of Thor's hammer
The 979-piece set is now available for preorder.
Save up to $150 on retro-style arcade machines at Best Buy right now
Set up a home arcade without paying full price.
Super Bowl 2022: How to watch the halftime show and everything else you need to know
See when the big game kicks off here.
10 home entertainment deals to shop before the Super Bowl, including 4K TVs for up to $700 off
Get ready for The Batman with Funko Pops of Batman, Catwoman, Oswald Cobblepot, and the Riddler
EW's Valentine's Day gift guide
We tested Razer's Enki gaming chair for 4 months — here's what makes it a winner
Save up to $40 on Nintendo Switch games at Best Buy right now

There's something for every gaming niche.

So many Nintendo Switch digital games are marked down on Amazon right now
Gaming // January 12, 2022
11 of the best Nintendo Switch games for when you need to relax and unwind
Gaming // January 04, 2022
10 TV sales to shop before the year is over, from Samsung to TCL
TV // December 27, 2021
These 5 game streaming services are the perfect last-minute presents for kids, including Xbox Ultimate, PlayStation Now, and Nintendo Online
Gaming // December 22, 2021
This jumbo-sized Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop is on sale at Walmart — and it's not the only one
Movies // December 20, 2021
Amazon's latest Fire TV Cube is the ultimate way to streamline your entertainment center
TV // December 17, 2021
EW tested Amazon's 'most powerful' Fire TV Stick — here's what you need to know
TV // December 16, 2021
Amazon is streaming Kanye West and Drake's benefit concert for free tonight — here's how to watch
Music // December 09, 2021
Marvel's limited-edition advent calendar comes with 24 pins themed to its Disney+ series
Lifestyle // December 01, 2021
25 Nintendo Switch gaming deals to buy before the week ends — up to 75 percent off
Gaming // November 29, 2021
44 can't-miss Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox deals to buy on Cyber Monday — up to 76 percent off
Gaming // November 28, 2021
35 of the best Cyber Monday TV deals you can shop right now — up to $1,000 off
TV // November 28, 2021
You can get a month of Sling TV's cable streaming service for free — here's how
TV // November 27, 2021
The most affordable cable streaming service on the internet is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday
TV // November 26, 2021
All of Amazon's Fire TV sticks are at their lowest prices ever, starting at $17
TV // November 26, 2021
Amazon is basically giving you free money in its Oculus Black Friday deal
Gaming // November 26, 2021
Sony's best headphones are $100 off right now — plus 9 more audio tech deals
Music // November 26, 2021
Discovery+ is offering 99-cent subscriptions for Black Friday
TV // November 26, 2021
Funko Pops are up to 58 percent off for Black Friday — here are the ones worth shopping
Lifestyle // November 26, 2021
Hulu lowered its subscription price to 99 cents per month for Black Friday
TV // November 26, 2021
Walmart's Black Friday sale has epic savings on tech, collectibles, books, and more — here's what to buy
Lifestyle // November 26, 2021
Star Wars, Friends, and Harry Potter Lego sets are on sale — starting at $16
Lifestyle // November 26, 2021
The 39 best Black Friday TV deals under $500 to shop before they sell out
TV // November 26, 2021
Best Buy has unbeatable discounts for Black Friday — including a Macbook Pro for $500 off
Lifestyle // November 26, 2021
You can subscribe to Prime Video channels for 99 cents each this Black Friday
TV // November 25, 2021
