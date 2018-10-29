SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Mike Mills says Joaquin Phoenix was perfect for heartfelt indie C'mon, C'mon because he 'isn't too sweet'
"Let's be honest I can be too sweet," the director tells EW. "Joaquin isn't too sweet so I thought we would be a good combination and I think it really played out."
Questlove on making Summer of Soul 'in the middle of a revolution'
The musician and first-time filmmaker tells EW how the events of 2020 gave his music documentary new purpose.
Kenneth Branagh explains the very personal reason Belfast is in black-and-white
The film's writer-director tells EW how the visual approach ties to his own childhood memories.
Caleb McLaughlin, Saniyya Sidney, and Suzanna Son on awkward auditions and breaking big
See the stars at 2021 SCAD Savannah Film Festival
See EW's exclusive portraits from the fest.
Kenneth Branagh, Ruth Negga, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and more to receive SCAD Savannah Film Festival honors
SCAD also announces its schedule for the 24th annual fest.
Yahya Abdul-Mateen talks shooting Matrix 4 during 'these crazy pandemic days'
The actor was awarded the Distinguished Performance Award at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2020.
EW's Women Who Kick Ass panelists on the shift toward more positive female representation
Natalia Dyer, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Teyonah Parris gather for an in-depth talk with EW.
Samuel L. Jackson looks back on his prolific career — just don't call him a legend
Billy Crystal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Millie Bobby Brown, Jennifer Hudson, more SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees
EW to partner with Savannah College of Art and Design for 2019 SCAD aTV fest
John Krasinski couldn't stop crying when he first watched Emily Blunt in Mary Poppins Returns
Chloë Grace Moretz shares how Trump's election galvanized the making of The Miseducation of Cameron Post

Black Panther star Winston Duke says film shows that representation makes for better stories
Movies // October 29, 2018
How Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Deuce character informed her directorial debut The Lost Daughter
Movies // October 29, 2018
SCAD Savannah Film Festival portraits: See all the photos
Movies // October 29, 2018
Outlander stars Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe on season 4 and sex scenes at SCAD Savannah Film Festival
TV // October 28, 2018
Hari Nef, Elsie Fisher, Winston Duke among breakout stars to share their stories at SCAD Savannah Film Festival
Movies // October 27, 2018
Movies // October 16, 2018
Hugh Jackman, Emily Blunt, Amandla Stenberg among SCAD Savannah Film Festival honorees
Movies // September 28, 2018
Outlander season 4 premiere to screen at SCAD Savannah Film Festival
TV // September 27, 2018
