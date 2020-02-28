SCAD aTVfest

Most Recent

Milo Ventimiglia on his 'touchstone' to This Is Us character Jack Pearson — a childhood photo with his dad
Ventimiglia tells EW he kept the photo in his trailer along with a sign that read "Be a good father. Be a good husband."
Bel-Air star Cassandra Freeman compares Hollywood to a boyfriend who 'likes to get jealous'
Freeman was joined by Sue Ann Pien, Heléne Yorke, and Ryan Michelle Bathé for EW's Bold School panel at SCAD TVfest.
Yellowjackets cast talks season 1's biggest shocks and their burning questions
"If they eat the baby, I'm quitting the show."
Wonder Years producers said 'no' to new version of the show at first — here's what changed their minds
See Dulé Hill, Fred Savage, Saladin K. Patterson, and more discuss the show at a SCAD TVfest panel.
Critical Role team talks bringing D&D to the screen with The Legend of Vox Machina
In a panel discussion with EW for this year's SCAD TVfest, the actors also reveal why they added new material to the first season of their animated adaptation.
Milo Ventimiglia, casts of Wonder Years and Yellowjackets to be honored at 2022 SCAD TVfest
Judy Greer, Ed Helms, Randall Park, Kaci Walfall, and the showrunners of 'Hacks' are also among the honorees as part of the event's tenth anniversary.
Advertisement

More SCAD aTVfest

Punky Brewster stars Soleil Moon Frye and Cherie Johnson shed happy tears ahead of Peacock revival
The longtime friends reunited at the SCAD aTVfest on Saturday to reminisce on the past while excitedly planning for the future together.
Jasmine Cephas Jones says seeing impact of Hamilton was 'everything': 'Why I do what I do'
The actress was joined by Clarice's Rebecca Breeds, Batwoman's Javicia Leslie, and Kenan's Kimrie Johnson for EW's Women Who Kick Ass panel at the SCAD aTVfest.
EW to reunite Punky Brewster stars to talk original show and revival
Bryan Cranston, Chrissy Metz, Jurnee Smollett among honorees at 2021 SCAD aTVfest
Hunter Schafer gives her A-to-Z, including which Euphoria character is a 'snake'
Why Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi still loves playing Zoey after 6 years
Tyler Labine says Iggy's New Amsterdam eating disorder story line was very 'close to home'

All SCAD aTVfest

Eric McCormack remembers the one note he got on his Will & Grace audition
TV // February 28, 2020
Nathan Dean Parsons says Max is 'fully dead' in Roswell, New Mexico season 2
TV // February 28, 2020
Hunter Schafer is mad at Jules for leaving Rue in the station on Euphoria
TV // February 28, 2020
See exclusive portraits of the stars at SCAD's aTVfest
TV // February 28, 2020
The Resident star Matt Czuchry owes his acting career to a Mr. Charleston pageant
TV // February 27, 2020
SCAD aTVfest 2020 lineup to include Eric McCormack, Yara Shahidi, Hunter Schafer, and more
TV // February 18, 2020
The Enemy Within stars on why the NBC drama isn't your typical network procedural
TV // March 01, 2019
SCAD President Paula Wallace reflects on the 2019 aTVfest
TV // March 01, 2019
The Gifted boss says there's 'more to learn' about [SPOILER]'s fate
TV // February 12, 2019
The Village cast previews their show's hopeful message: 'People are here for you'
TV // February 09, 2019
Manifest is 'just going to get more complicated' heading into finale, cast teases
TV // February 09, 2019
American Gods stars: Making season 2 premiere was like being 'on some acid trip'
TV // February 09, 2019
Stars party at the SCAD aTVfest 2019
TV // February 09, 2019
Manifest star Melissa Roxburgh owes her acting career to a crush on Hayden Christensen
TV // February 08, 2019
A Very Brady Renovation producer offers sneak peek of HGTV series
TV // February 08, 2019
All American cast and creator talk accents, filming in Crenshaw, and more at SCAD aTV Fest
TV // February 08, 2019
SCAD aTVfest 2019 portraits: See all the photos
TV // February 08, 2019
Justin Theroux was 'so sweet' about The Other Two jokes at his expense, stars say
TV // February 07, 2019
Ellie Kemper talks bad bangs, peeing on Tituss Burgess, and more at SCAD aTVFest
TV // February 07, 2019
Here's how Ellie Kemper thinks an Office reunion could happen
TV // February 07, 2019
David Boreanaz to receive first-ever Maverick Award at SCAD aTVfest
TV // February 07, 2019
SCAD aTVfest 2019 lineup features Ellie Kemper, New AmsterdamG.R.I.T.S. premiere
TV // January 23, 2019
EW to partner with Savannah College of Art and Design for 2019 SCAD aTV fest
Film Festivals // January 11, 2019
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com