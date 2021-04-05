See all the stars dressed up for the 2021 SAG Awards

By EW Staff
April 04, 2021 at 10:02 PM EDT

Anya Taylor-Joy

Credit: Nolan Zangas/Courtesy Tiffany + Co.

Even though Hollywood's biggest stars weren't able to gather in person for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards, they couldn't resist dressing up for this year's virtual event, which honors the best performances in film and television. Keep clicking to see photos of Viola Davis, Kaley Cuoco, Regé-Jean Page, and more.

Viola Davis

Credit: Jahmad Balugo for Louis Vuitton

Kaley Cuoco

Credit: Brad Goreski/Instagram
Dan Levy

Credit: Matt Martin/Courtesy Cartier
Kerry Washington

Credit: Kerry Washington/Instagram

Daniel Kaluuya

Credit: Micaiah Carter for Louis Vuitton
Helen Mirren

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Regé-Jean Page

Credit: Matthew Brookes for Louis Vuitton
Cynthia Erivo

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Riz Ahmed

Credit: Daeja Fallas for Louis Vuitton
Vanessa Kirby

Leslie Odom Jr.

Credit: Leigh Keily via Getty Images
Carey Mulligan

Credit: Greg Williams
Michael K. Williams

Credit: Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman

Credit: Zack Whitford/BFA.com
Martins Imhangbe

Credit: Klara Waldberg via Getty Images
Jurnee Smollett

Credit: Maris Jose Govea/Courtesy Zuhair Murad
Lily Collins

Credit: Megan Gray via Getty Images
Aldis Hodge

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Karen Robinson

Credit: John McIntyre/KR via Getty Images
Eli Goree

Credit: Leigh Keily/Courtesy Armani
Mindy Kaling

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Kathryn Drysdale

Credit: Blake Ezra via Getty Images
Hannah Waddingham

Credit: Darren Bell/Getty Images
Polly Walker

Credit: Amelia Troubridge/Getty Images
Jamie Chung

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
