Stars celebrate at EW’s SAG Awards party

By EW Staff
January 19, 2020 at 01:47 AM EST

Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer 

Michael Kovac/Getty

Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer were just two of the many stars in attendance at Entertainment Weekly's bash celebrating the 2020 SAG Award nominees. Keep clicking for more party pics from the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles!

Joey King (The Act)

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul), Camryn Manheim (Stumptown), Jason George (Station 19), and Jarvis W. George (Dave

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)

Randy Shropshire/Getty
Sydney Sweeney and Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)

Randy Shropshire/Getty

Marisol Nichols (Riverdale) and Wilson Cruz (13 Reasons Why)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Joe Keery and Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)

Presley Ann/Getty Images
Lukas Gage (Euphoria) and Anna Camp (Perfect Harmony)

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Marsai Martin (Black-ish) and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

Randy Shropshire/Getty
Ronen Rubinstein (911: Lone Star), Luna Blaise (Manifest), Allegra Riggio, and Jared Harris (Chernobyl

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Julia Butters (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Michael Kovac/Getty
Brett Gelman (Fleabag/Stranger Things) and Keegan-Michael Key (Dolemite Is My Name)

Randy Shropshire/Getty
Logan Browning (Dear White People)

Presley Ann/Getty
Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)

Presley Ann/Getty
Chris Hardwick (Talking Dead) and Lydia Hearst

Randy Shropshire/Getty
Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Sian Clifford (Fleabag)

Presley Ann/Getty
Nina Kiri and Ashleigh LaThrop (The Handmaid's Tale)

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Anna Camp (Perfect Harmony)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Jessica Szohr (The Orville)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Good Girls star Retta and Bo Youngblood

Randy Shropshire/Getty
Francesca Reale and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things)

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images
Joey King (The Act)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Mike Moh (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Adrienne Houghton (The Real)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Charlie Heaton and Caleb McLaughlin (Stranger Things)

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Patrick Fabian (Better Call Saul)

Presley Ann/Getty
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid's Tale)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Eris Baker (This Is Us)

Andrew Toth/Getty
Hunter Schafer (Euphoria)

Presley Ann/Getty
Retta (Good Girls)

Presley Ann/Getty
Emily Osment (The Kominsky Method)

Andrew Toth/Getty
