One possible peek into Oscar night is offered up every January, as the Screen Actors Guild Awards honor excellence in film and television. The SAGs boast an impressive track record of forecasting which actors will be gushing victoriously from the podium at the Academy Awards: In the previous 25 years, 21 lead actors who claimed the SAG prize went on to claim that year’s Oscar, while 18 Lead Actress winners followed a similar path to the big trophy. If tradition holds, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and Judy‘s Renée Zellweger capped off their weekend in a promising position, taking home those two awards on Sunday night.

One of the night’s big surprises was a momentum-boosting Outstanding Cast Performance victory for Parasite, which entered the night as only the second foreign-language film in SAG Awards history to score a nomination in that category. The evening’s most-nominated film, Bombshell, came up short on all four of its nods.

Meanwhile, in TV land, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel converted two of its four nominations, with wins as Best Comedy Cast and for Tony Shalhoub. Fosse/Verdon also danced its way to the podium with two wins in the miniseries/TV movie categories (Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell), while The Crown held court in the Best Drama Series category, which means that the now-departed Game of Thrones went 0 for 7 in the category.

Thrones star Peter Dinklage did have a shiny night, as did Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern. In addition, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (who did not receive a nomination for The Irishman) was presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award by Leonardo DiCaprio (who did land one for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Scroll down to see the complete list of the actors, movies, and series that claimed trophies:

FILM NOMINEES

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

WINNER: Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer,Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carrell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

WINNER: The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

WINNER: Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro

