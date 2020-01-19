One possible peek into Oscar night is offered up every January, as the Screen Actors Guild Awards honor excellence in film and television. The SAGs boast an impressive track record of forecasting which actors will be gushing victoriously from the podium at the Academy Awards: In the previous 25 years, 21 lead actors who claimed the SAG prize went on to claim that year’s Oscar, while 18 Lead Actress winners followed a similar path to the big trophy. If tradition holds, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix and Judy‘s Renée Zellweger capped off their weekend in a promising position, taking home those two awards on Sunday night.
One of the night’s big surprises was a momentum-boosting Outstanding Cast Performance victory for Parasite, which entered the night as only the second foreign-language film in SAG Awards history to score a nomination in that category. The evening’s most-nominated film, Bombshell, came up short on all four of its nods.
Meanwhile, in TV land, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel converted two of its four nominations, with wins as Best Comedy Cast and for Tony Shalhoub. Fosse/Verdon also danced its way to the podium with two wins in the miniseries/TV movie categories (Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell), while The Crown held court in the Best Drama Series category, which means that the now-departed Game of Thrones went 0 for 7 in the category.
Thrones star Peter Dinklage did have a shiny night, as did Jennifer Aniston and Laura Dern. In addition, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro (who did not receive a nomination for The Irishman) was presented with the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award by Leonardo DiCaprio (who did land one for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Scroll down to see the complete list of the actors, movies, and series that claimed trophies:
FILM NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- WINNER: Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- WINNER: Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Andrew Scott, Fleabag
- WINNER: Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- WINNER: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- WINNER: The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Patricia Arquette, The Act
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Joey King, The Act
- Emily Watson, Chernobyl
- WINNER: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- WINNER: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer,Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carrell, The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- WINNER: Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
- David Harbour, Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- WINNER: The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Mahershala Ali, True Detective
- Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris, Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- WINNER: Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- WINNER: Game of Thrones
- Glow
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen
Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro
