Watch the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet livestream

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place tonight, and for those who want to be in on all the star-studded action, EW has you covered.

In partnership with TNT, TBS, and PEOPLE, EW editor in chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV hosts Jeremy Parsons, Lola Ogunnaike, and Andrea Boehlke will co-host the official pre-show: PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly & TNT Red Carpet Live: 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In addition to interviews with all of the night’s biggest stars and insights into this year’s awards season, the pre-show will feature the announcements for the winners of the Outstanding Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles. Every year, the awards, which are voted on by actors and other members of the SAG-AFTRA guild, celebrate the year’s best performances in film and television.

The livestream begins at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. You can watch it here, in the video above, but it will also be featured on PeopleTV, PEOPLE’s website, the SAG website, and the social channels for PEOPLE, EW, PeopleTV, TNT, and TBS.

This year’s SAG Awards will be simulcast on TNT and TBS live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles tonight at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Related content: