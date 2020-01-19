Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty

Parasite type Movie Genre Foreign Language,

Drama

Parasite won the top film prize — and earned multiple standing ovations — at Sunday’s Screen Actor Guild Awards ceremony.

Bong Joon Ho’s drama — which stars Cho Yeo-jeong, Cho Woo-shik, Jang Hye-jin, Jung Hyun-joon, Jung Ziso, Lee Jung-eun, Lee Sun-kyun, Park Myung-hoon, Park So-dam, and Song Kang-ho — won Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, beating out fellow nominees Bombshell, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Song accepted the award on behalf of his costars, telling the audience through a translator, “Although the title is Parasite, I think the story is about coexistence and how we can all live together.”

He added, “To be honored with the best ensemble award, it occurs to me that maybe we haven’t created such a bad movie.”

Parasite was only nominated for one SAG Award, but when the film was introduced earlier in the show, it was the only nominee in the best film category to earn a standing ovation from the audience. Its SAG success could spell good news for its chances at next month’s Oscar ceremony: It’s nominated for six Academy Awards in all, including Best Picture.

“It is true the momentum is building, and we are part of the awards race, but I think today is truly important,” Bong told reporters backstage through a translator. “These actors were acknowledged by their fellow peers. That’s the greatest joy.”

Related content: