The Crown beats Game of Thrones to win Best Ensemble in a Drama Series at the SAG Awards

Bow down.

The cast of The Crown won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2020 SAG Awards. The Netflix drama took home the award for its third season, which stars Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter, Tobias Menzies, and more. This marks the drama’s second nomination in the category and first win. The Crown‘s Claire Foy previously won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for the series’ first season.

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

With much of the cast missing from the ceremony, Helena Bonham Carter gave a speech recognizing the 249 cast members it takes to create the show. “We’re all working, like, tomorrow so we’re leaving in about five minutes,” she explained before thanking the show’s writers and saying, “It’s the most fun job and I’m amazed that we get a prize on top of the fun-ness of doing it … I’ve had the time of my life, I think we all have. It really is as good as it gets, this show. I really recommend it if you want a job.” She then thanked Netflix before exiting the stage.

The Crown beat out fellow nominees Big Little Lies, The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, and — despite Peter Dinklage’s win earlier in the evening — Game of Thrones, which was nominated for its final season.

