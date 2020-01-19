Millie Bobby Brown reveals the important advice she got from Winona Ryder while making 'Stranger Things'

Millie Bobby Brown famously went bald for season 1 of Stranger Things, and the actress says growing her hair back was a rough transition. Luckily, she had her costar to lean on for advice.

"Winona Ryder cut her hair when she was younger so she always told me there's going to be a stage where it's going to have that really weird mid-length," Brown said on the red carpet during EW, PEOPLE, and TNT's SAG Awards red carpet pre-show, "so I definitely got told and that was a thing, by the way."

The young actress was referencing Ryder's iconic pixie cut in the '90s, as shown in movies like Girl, Interrupted.

eleven-stranger-things Credit: Netflix

Similarly, Brown said she bonded with another star because they both went bald for their projects. Naming Joey King in The Act as her favorite performance of 2019, Brown added, "I love her because she shaved her hair off. So we definitely have our bonds there."

The Brit also talked about shooting Stranger Things season 3 and beginning the new installment, which hasn't revealed a premiere date yet.

"It's a family. You're working for eight to nine months straight, and you form such great relationships and then you're just leaving each other," Brown said. "So it's always so emotional, but we're ready to get back to shooting."

Stranger Things scored three SAG Awards nominations, including for Best Ensemble in a Drama Series. The Duffer brothers also released a teaser for season 4 in September, hinting that the series is expanding outside of Hawkins, Ind.

