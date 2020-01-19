He drinks and he wins things: Peter Dinklage gets SAG Award for Game of Thrones final season

Image zoom ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

It’s good to be the Hand of the King.

Game of Thrones‘ Peter Dinklage won the actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night. This is his sixth nomination and first win in the category.

“I would like to thank the people of Northern Ireland who put up with us for nine years, and then I would also like to thank everyone at table nine and 10 and beyond over there because we put up with each other for 9 years,” said Dinklage in his acceptance speech. “Finally and most importantly, I’d like to thank my wife who put up with me for more than nine years, but lived in a place far away from home but made it home because we were together.”

In the final season of the HBO fantasy series, Dinklage’s Tyrion Lannister continued to serve as Daenerys’ Hand before ultimately being arrested for treason after the sacking of King’s Landing. In the wake of Daenerys’ death, though, Tyrion helps establish a new process for selecting rulers, nominates Bran as the new King, and becomes Bran’s Hand. It’s one hell of a story.

Dinklage beat out Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Steve Carell (The Morning Show), Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), and David Harbour (Stranger Things).

Related content: