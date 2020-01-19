Fleabag type TV Show Network Amazon Genre Comedy,

A new friendship may be blossoming at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards thanks to EW!

During EW’s live red carpet coverage at the SAG Awards on Sunday, Andrew Scott (a.k.a. Fleabag‘s Hot Priest) shared there was someone he was particularly interested in meeting during the ceremony. After he was informed that The Act‘s Joey King was fanning out over him during the Critics’ Choice Awards, but hadn’t yet had the pleasure of meeting him — a tidbit she shared with EW staff during Saturday night’s SAG Awards party — Scott expressed how delighted he’d be to encounter her. “I’d love to meet her,” he said on the carpet. “That’s the great thing about these things, you get to meet people that you really admire. That’s good — I’m delighted I came.”

Scott is attending the SAG Awards for the first time, having been nominated for his role as Hot Priest in Fleabag in the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series category alongside Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), Bill Hader (Barry), and Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel). He is also nominated with his fellow Fleabag cast members in the Best Comedy Ensemble category.

Later, when King stopped to chat with EW on the carpet, she was updated on Scott’s response. “I hope he means it! she exclaimed. “I was such a big fan of his — even before Hot Priest was a thing!” King is nominated for the Best Actress in a Limited Series category, going up against her costar Patricia Arquette, as well as Unbelievable‘s Toni Collette, Chernobyl‘s Emily Watson, and Fosse/Verdon‘s Michelle Williams.

Here’s hoping Scott and King end up celebrating their wins together! Watch the videos above.

