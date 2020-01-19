The 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony doesn’t technically kick off until 8 p.m. ET, but the first awards have already been given out. As announced by Logan Browning and Courtney B. Vance on EW’s SAG red carpet livestream with PEOPLE, TNT, and TBS, Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones have won the awards for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in their respective categories.

Though some of the biggest SAG Awards can be bellwethers for the Oscars, the Best Stunt Ensemble award does not have a parallel at February’s ceremony. The winner of the movie award, Avengers: Endgame, is only nominated for the Best Visual Effects Oscar, but it beat out four Best Picture nominees: Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Joker, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Game of Thrones earned substantial criticism for its final season, but the stunt team put forth Herculean efforts on their way to winning this trophy. As first reported by EW’s James Hibberd, the “The Long Night” episode depicting the final season clash between human heroes and the Army of the Dead required brutal all-nighters in hellish conditions. Ultimately, that effort beat out the stunt ensembles of GLOW, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Watchmen.

Stay tuned for more EW coverage of Sunday night’s ceremony.

