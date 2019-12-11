2020 SAG Awards nominations: See the full list of nominees from Joker to Parasite

It’s time for actors to celebrate actors once again.

Danai Gurira and America Ferrera announced the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations Wednesday morning, tightening key races between film and television performers amid a particularly contentious awards season.

After a busy eight-day stretch that saw multiple precursor bodies — like the Gotham Awards, New York Film Critics Circle, National Board of Review, American Film Institute, Critics Choice Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the Golden Globes — announce their year-end honorees, the SAG Awards further solidified the gilded prospects of high-profile contenders like Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and the cast of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which earned a surprise nod for its ensemble.

On top of missing out on a Golden Globe nomination earlier this week, Robert De Niro also failed to receive an individual nomination from SAG, though the group did honor his Irishman ensemble and, as individuals, costars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Also absent from the nominees list are Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which was entirely shut out (likely due to SAG’s super early voting schedule).

While those groups have little crossover with the Academy (and, therefore, don’t reflect Oscar taste as much as they predict it), SAG-AFTRA comprises more than 100,000 actor members across the country — several thousand of which make up the group’s annual nominations committee. A large portion of the guild’s membership also crosses over into the Academy’s actors branch (also its largest), so the eventual Oscar nominees are rooted in SAG-AFTRA’s tastes.

Since the SAG Awards’ debut in 1995, 18 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar; that number jumps to 21 for leading men, including last year’s SAG/Oscar winner, Rami Malek. SAG’s ensemble cast honor sometimes harmonizes with Oscar’s Best Picture nominees as well, with 11 of the SAG Awards’ highest competitive honorees also taking Oscar’s top prize in the same year. Over the years, an additional 12 winners (including last year’s Black Panther) received Best Picture nominations from the Academy, but did not win. Last year, Green Book became only the second Best Picture winner since 1995’s Braveheart to not receive a SAG ensemble nomination, the other being Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 The Shape of Water.

On the television side, SAG honored comedies like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag, while Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned a trio of nominations for its debut season. HBO’s Big Little Lies also scored an ensemble nomination despite none of its cast members — not even SAG favorite Meryl Streep — earning an individual nomination.

As previously announced, Robert De Niro — who had recent roles in The Irishman and Joker — is this year’s Life Achievement Award recipient for performative and philanthropic accomplishments across his 54-year career. Leonardo DiCaprio will present De Niro with the accolade at the upcoming SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 19.

Read on for a full list of this year’s SAG Awards nominees.

FILM NOMINEES

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbe – Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carrell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

SPECIAL AWARD

Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro

