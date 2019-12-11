2020 SAG Awards nominations: See the full list of nominees from Joker to Parasite

Fleabag, Game of Thrones, and The Morning Show also received nominations on the TV side.
It’s time for actors to celebrate actors once again.
Danai Gurira and America Ferrera announced the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations Wednesday morning, tightening key races between film and television performers amid a particularly contentious awards season.
After a busy eight-day stretch that saw multiple precursor bodies — like the Gotham Awards, New York Film Critics Circle, National Board of Review, American Film Institute, Critics Choice Awards, Los Angeles Film Critics Association, and the Golden Globes — announce their year-end honorees, the SAG Awards further solidified the gilded prospects of high-profile contenders like Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Renée Zellweger (Judy), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and the cast of Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, which earned a surprise nod for its ensemble.
On top of missing out on a Golden Globe nomination earlier this week, Robert De Niro also failed to receive an individual nomination from SAG, though the group did honor his Irishman ensemble and, as individuals, costars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci. Also absent from the nominees list are Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems) and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which was entirely shut out (likely due to SAG’s super early voting schedule).
While those groups have little crossover with the Academy (and, therefore, don’t reflect Oscar taste as much as they predict it), SAG-AFTRA comprises more than 100,000 actor members across the country — several thousand of which make up the group’s annual nominations committee. A large portion of the guild’s membership also crosses over into the Academy’s actors branch (also its largest), so the eventual Oscar nominees are rooted in SAG-AFTRA’s tastes.
Since the SAG Awards’ debut in 1995, 18 lead actresses have won both the SAG Award and the corresponding Oscar; that number jumps to 21 for leading men, including last year’s SAG/Oscar winner, Rami Malek. SAG’s ensemble cast honor sometimes harmonizes with Oscar’s Best Picture nominees as well, with 11 of the SAG Awards’ highest competitive honorees also taking Oscar’s top prize in the same year. Over the years, an additional 12 winners (including last year’s Black Panther) received Best Picture nominations from the Academy, but did not win. Last year, Green Book became only the second Best Picture winner since 1995’s Braveheart to not receive a SAG ensemble nomination, the other being Guillermo del Toro’s 2017 The Shape of Water.
On the television side, SAG honored comedies like Schitt’s Creek and Fleabag, while Apple TV+’s The Morning Show earned a trio of nominations for its debut season. HBO’s Big Little Lies also scored an ensemble nomination despite none of its cast members — not even SAG favorite Meryl Streep — earning an individual nomination.
As previously announced, Robert De Niro — who had recent roles in The Irishman and Joker — is this year’s Life Achievement Award recipient for performative and philanthropic accomplishments across his 54-year career. Leonardo DiCaprio will present De Niro with the accolade at the upcoming SAG Awards ceremony on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Read on for a full list of this year’s SAG Awards nominees.
FILM NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- Bombshell
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Parasite
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o – Us
- Charlize Theron – Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger – Judy
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
- Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Adam Driver – Marriage Story
- Taron Egerton – Rocketman
- Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Laura Dern – Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
- Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
- Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
- Margot Robbe – Bombshell
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
- Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino – The Irishman
- Joe Pesci – The Irishman
- Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Avengers: Endgame
- Ford v Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
TELEVISION NOMINEES
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
- Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
- Olivia Colman – The Crown
- Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
- Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
- Steve Carrell – The Morning Show
- Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
- Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones
- David Harbour – Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
- Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
- Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
- Bill Hader – Barry
- Andrew Scott – Fleabag
- Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Patricia Arquette – The Act
- Toni Collette – Unbelievable
- Joey King – The Act
- Emily Watson – Chernobyl
- Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie
- Mahershala Ali – True Detective
- Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
- Jared Harris – Chernobyl
- Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
- Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Game of Thrones
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Stranger Things
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- Game of Thrones
- Glow
- Stranger Things
- The Walking Dead
- Watchmen
SPECIAL AWARD
Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award: Robert De Niro
Related content:
Comments