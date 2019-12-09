How to watch the 2020 SAG Award nominations

The relentless train that is awards season barrels ever onward. Hot on the heels of Monday’s Golden Globe nominations, the nominees for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be announced later this week.

Though SAG Awards are only for acting categories (for both film and TV), the substantial overlap between SAG-AFTRA and Academy voters makes these awards a key precursor to the Oscars. So how can you watch this year’s nominations announcement? Read on.

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

When are the SAG Award nominations?

The nominations will be announced live on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, with this year’s stunt ensemble honors nominees announced 10 minutes earlier.

How can I watch?

Like voting members this year, you have many worthy options to choose from. The nominations announcement will air live on TNT, TBS, and truTV, and can be livestreamed through SAG’s website; the TNT website; the TruTV website; TNT’s YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter feed; and TBS’ YouTube channel, Facebook page, and Twitter feed.

Who will be announcing them?

America Ferrera and Danai Gurira will announce the nominees live from West Hollywood’s Pacific Design Center. SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris will introduce them after the stunt ensemble nominees are announced, by SAG Awards Committee chair JoBeth Williams and SAG Awards Committee member Elizabeth McLaughlin.

When are the actual SAG Awards?

The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

That has yet to be announced. The SAG Awards went without a host until two years ago, when Kristen Bell emceed the 2018 ceremony. Megan Mullally hosted last year.

Who will receive this year’s Life Achievement Award?

Funny you should ask. Robert De Niro, a likely Best Actor nominee for his decades-spanning performance in The Irishman, will receive SAG’s annual Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment. De Niro’s fellow Martin Scorsese muse Leonardo DiCaprio will present the award.

