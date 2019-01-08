Tom Hanks to present Life Achievement Award to Alan Alda at SAG Awards

More than two decades after accepting his first SAG Award for his role in Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks is returning to the stage this year to present legendary actor and writer Alan Alda with a Life Achievement Award during the ceremony.

Alda, 82, will accept SAG-AFTRA’s highest accolade from his former Bridge of Spies co-star for his outstanding career, which includes starring in 11 seasons of M*A*S*H as Dr. Hawkeye Pierce.

The renowned actor is one of only six people to receive Oscar, Tony, and Emmy nominations in the same year. On film, he is best known for his role as Senator Ralph Owen Brewster in 2004’s The Aviator, Tower Heist (2011), Everyone Says I Love You (1996), Crimes and Misdemeanors (1989), and Neil Simon’s California Suite (1978). His next project is the currently untitled Noah Baumbach project starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver.

Last year, Alda came forward to speak publicly about his battle with Parkinson’s disease for the first time, revealing that he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder almost four years ago. Despite the daily challenges, it hasn’t stopped him from living his life.

“I’ve had a full life since [my diagnosis],” he told CBS. “I’ve acted, I’ve given talks, I help at the Alda Center for Communicating Science … It hasn’t stopped my life at all. I’ve had a richer life than I’ve had up until now.”

The actor also said he still plans to actively work in the entertainment industry.

Black-ish star Yara Shahidi will join Harry Shum Jr. and serve as the Ambassador for the 25th Anniversary Screen Actors Guild Awards. The duo will participate in various events to give fans behind-the-scenes insider’s view into the event on social media.

Megan Mullally is slated to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary ceremony, airing on TNT and TBS on Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. EST.