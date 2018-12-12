Megan Mullally to host the 2019 SAG Awards

Megan Mullally is adding awards host to her resume.

The Will and Grace star will serve as the second-ever host of the SAG Awards (Kristen Bell was the inaugural host for the 2018 ceremony. Mullally will preside over the 25th annual SAG Awards, which will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27.

John Salangsang/REX/Shutterstock

We are delighted to have the talented, warm and funny Megan Mullally to host the SAG Awards Silver Anniversary,” executive producer Kathy Connell said in a statement. “This is a very special year, and we are all looking forward to a memorable show.”

Mullally added, “As a frustrated casting director and full-on fangirl of great actors everywhere, I’m over the moon to be a part of the SAG Awards 25th Anniversary.”

Mullally has been nominated for an individual SAG Award six times, all for her portrayal of Karen Walker on Will and Grace. She won for best female actor in a comedy in 2002, 2003, and 2004. She also took home an award alongside the rest of the cast for best ensemble in a comedy series in 2001.

The show will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Jan. 27.

