Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Masked Singer season 2 finale.

The competition was outfoxed on The Masked Singer finale.

The second season has been an enthralling whirlwind of clues, music, and even a budding romance (we’re rooting for Nicole Scherzinger and Victor “Thingamajig” Oladipo!), and tonight, it all came to an end.

It was a tough call, as all three contestants gave stellar performances. Judges Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, and Ken Jeong presided over the competition for the last time this season, while Nick Cannon was the finale’s emcee.

First, Fox showed us why he would make an excellent winner with Otis Redding’s “Try a Little Tenderness,” effortlessly spotlighting his singing, dancing, and rapping skills.

Next up was Flamingo, who was also at her best singing Tina Turner’s “Proud Mary.” She gave us a slow jam, then she gave us upbeat bop, and the audience ate it up.

Lastly, Rottweiler wasn’t just surviving, he was thriving, as he belted out Sia’s “Alive.” “That took my breath away!” Scherzinger exclaimed, while Thicke reiterated that Rottweiler was the strongest vocalist throughout the entire competition.

The first finalist sent home with the third-place title was Flamingo. All the judges (except Jeong, of course) correctly guessed that she was singer, actress, and The Real co-host Adrienne Bailon. As Scherzinger mentioned, the cheetah prints hinted at Bailon’s time as a Cheetah Girl (along with Raven-Symoné!) and the Israel clue was a dead giveaway to Bailon’s husband, Israel Houghton.

Next to be unmasked was runner-up, Rottweiler. The mask came off to reveal Chris Daughtry! The singer placed fourth on season 5 of American Idol, and fronts the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Daughtry.

Daughtry’s identity was probably the hardest to piece together, and none of the judges correctly guessed the singer. If you followed the small hints here and there, you’ll have seen that the football imagery pointed to Daughtry’s past goal of playing professional ball, the “Pete” clue referenced his father’s name, and the Carolina mentions were a nod to the rocker’s home state of North Carolina.

Then there was the reveal that we’ve all been waiting for: which celebrity won the Masked Singer?

Steampunk Fox turned out to be … Wayne Brady!

The multihyphenate is a pop-culture staple, and his clue package showed us how his career has spanned TV comedies like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and How I Met Your Mother, (referenced in the “Doogie to Doubtfire” hint) to Broadway productions like Kinky Boots and Chicago.

We thought Fox was a solid choice who previously stole the show with his rendition of Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey,” but do you think he deserved the crown?

Saying goodbye to respected singers like Patti LaBelle and Seal has been hard, but don’t get too sad, because the reality competition is coming back for season 3 in February! And we already know one contestant that will be featured — the banana. See you back here in 2020.

