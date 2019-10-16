Skeleton revealed! The Masked Singer uncovers latest celebrity contestant

Image zoom Michael Becker/FOX

Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Masked Singer.

After fighting tooth and nail, the Skeleton was eliminated on The Masked Singer tonight.

The Skeleton performed alongside Flamingo, Leopard, Black Widow, Thingamajig, and Butterfly on Wednesday. Judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong once again presided over the competition, with host Nick Cannon introducing each contestant.

Flamingo sang first (“Footloose” by Kenny Loggins”), followed by the Leopard (“Stitches by Shawn Mendes”), the Black Widow (“Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood), the Skeleton (“Are You Gonna Be My Girl?” by Jet), Thingamajig (“Rainbow” by Kacey Musgraves), and the Butterfly (“Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi).

Unlike previous weeks, this time around the judges and audience members heard all the contestants before voting for their favorite. Although Skeleton showed off his impressive skullset, he couldn’t prevail over incredible performances from contenders like Thingamajig, who was so good he reduced Scherzinger to tears (and got a marriage proposal from the judge).

Thus, Skeleton was sent packing. He was revealed to be Paul Shaffer, a multihyphenate best known for being the musical director and band leader during David Letterman’s Late Night and Late Show tenures. He also served as a member of the Saturday Night Live house band from 1975 to 1980. Thicke and McCarthy both guessed right, while Jeong was thrown off by clues hinting that Martin Short was behind the mask.

He joins four previously eliminated celebrities: the Eagle was Dr. Drew Pinsky, the Panda was Laila Ali, the Egg was Johnny Weir, and the Ice Cream was revealed to be Tyler Blevins, a.k.a. Ninja.

